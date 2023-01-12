Underground Meet 3: Car enthusiasts shake off pandemic blues

Wheels

Saikat Roy
12 January, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 02:07 pm

Related News

Underground Meet 3: Car enthusiasts shake off pandemic blues

Saikat Roy
12 January, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 02:07 pm

Burnouts, screeching tires, rumbling exhausts, backfires and the smell of burnt octane and tires – these are everything car enthusiasts have been missing since the pandemic, big car meets had come to a halt ever since. However, putting an end to the dry spell, Auto Rebellion, a Bangladesh based automotive group, organised their 'Underground Meet 3' on Saturday, 7 January. The meet was to bring together car enthusiasts from all over the country, and it did just that.  

Presented by Subaru Bangladesh, the meet took place at the second basement of Jamuna Future Park's parking lot. Underground meets have become quite popular worldwide, especially after the release of  'Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift', where they featured similar meets. Auto Rebellion took inspiration from such events.

Bangladesh's car community is quite obsessed with the JDM cars (Japanese Domestic Models), and Auto Rebellion's endeavour was nothing short of what one would expect to find in Tokyo or any other South Asian country.

Photo: Saikat Roy
Photo: Saikat Roy

As visitors, this was by far the biggest meet we have been to – so big that for the first time ever, we couldn't manage to see all the cars at the event.

 "Auto Rebellion was established as the 'network for all Automotive Enthusiasts' and through it we aim to bring all members of the car community in one place," said Rezwanul Ahmed Sakib, one of the admins of Auto Rebellion. "For that, we had to host the biggest car meet that ever took place in Bangladesh."

Photo: Saikat Roy
Photo: Saikat Roy

Auto Rebellion is the biggest active car community of Bangladesh with over 23,000 members in their official Facebook group. Established in 2014, the automotive community, and digital publisher of automotive content, was known to host annual car meets at CEMs Motor Show at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) until 2017.

After which, the group has hosted the Auto Rebellion Underground Meet in 2019 and 2020. Three years later and a pandemic later, the platform held the third car meet and this was undoubtedly the first proper car meet since 2020.

Popular Japanese tuner cars from the 90s and 2000s – such as Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions, Subaru STI, Toyota Celica, Toyota Supra, Toyota MR-2, Toyota Levin and Trueno, Mazda RX7 and Honda Civic Type R – were present at the event.

Photo: Saikat Roy
Photo: Saikat Roy

In fact, this was the first ever locally hosted car meet which had all three generations of the Toyota Supra under one roof.

There were also multiple Nissan GT-R R35s, a 2020 Honda NSX, A Nissan R34 GT-T and Silvia. The event even included the country's only Nissan R34 GT-R, a car which embodies the pinnacle of Japanese automotive engineering amongst JDM fans.

Photo: Saikat Roy
Photo: Saikat Roy

At the other side of the venue were the European exotics such as the Audi R8, multiple Porsche Boxsters and Caymans, a single Porsche Boxster 911 GTS Targa, a Porsche Taycan, Lotus Exige S and Mercedes CLAs.

There was even a single left hand drive Hennessey tuned Chevrolet Camaro, and the iconic Bumblebee themed yellow Camaro from the American side.

The group's diecast section, called Mini Rebellion, also had a stall at the event. In collaboration with members of Diecast Collectors of Bangladesh, another scale model collectors group, Mini Rebellion showcased many unique diecasts and rare miniature models.

Photo: Saikat Roy
Photo: Saikat Roy

One of the most interesting experiences at the event was seeing many of the scale models and the actual cars present at the same time – a scene which is quite rare for Bangladesh.

The title sponsor, Subaru Bangladesh, had various Subaru models displayed at the venue including a 2022 Subaru STI S208, limited to 450 units worldwide. Other sponsors included Turaag Active, Buy Here Now, AsroTex, Motor Corporation, MotoGazi, Pakelo Lubricants, Beg Autos and Speed Fire Automobiles.

Top News

Wheels / cars / sports cars / Underground Meet 3

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

31m | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'