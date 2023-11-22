BBC scraps UK Top Gear show for 'foreseeable future' following crash

Splash

Reuters
22 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

BBC scraps UK Top Gear show for 'foreseeable future' following crash

Reuters
22 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 12:18 pm
UK Top Gear show. Photo: Collected
UK Top Gear show. Photo: Collected

The British version of the globally popular BBC car show 'Top Gear' will not return for the foreseeable future, the broadcaster said, after a crash in December which left presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff with serious injuries.

The BBC said in March it had decided to halt production following the accident, which occurred during filming.

On Tuesday it said: "Given the exceptional circumstances, the BBC has decided to rest the UK show for the foreseeable future… We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"All other Top Gear activity remains unaffected by this hiatus including international formats, digital, magazines and licensing," the BBC statement said.

Flintoff, 45, a former England cricketer who became a "Top Gear" host in 2019, was said to have been lucky to survive the accident last December at Top Gear's test track in southern England.

The Sun newspaper reported last month that his injuries were "life-alteringly significant", citing his legal team.

He reached a settlement over the accident worth 9 million pounds ($11.21 million) with the BBC's commercial arm, BBC Studios, the Sun newspaper report also said.

Last week, Flintoff was named head coach of an English cricket franchise and in September joined the England team in an unofficial coaching role.

A safety review of the show was carried out in the months following the crash which the BBC said showed that while best practice was followed, there were important learnings which would be "rigorously applied" to the programme in future.

The broadcaster, which has apologised to Flintoff, said it remained committed to the former cricketer and his two co-presenters, and there were new projects being developed with them.

Top Gear / cars / BBC car show

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

2h | Panorama
On 1 December 1920, as Muhammadan Anglo Oriental College transformed into Aligarh Muslim University, the Old Boys’ Association also evolved into Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association. Graphics: TBS

The 70-year legacy of Aligarh Old Boys' Association of Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Modern designs are inclined towards minimalism. Sofa styles now embrace simplicity and functionality. Photo: JUNAID HASAN PRANTO

The dawn of sleek, simple sofas

23h | Habitat
Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

How the mighty watermelon became a symbol of pro-Palestinian resistance

31m | TBS World
Market price is increasing due to currency value!

Market price is increasing due to currency value!

1h | TBS Economy
Why is Russia increasing trade with China?

Why is Russia increasing trade with China?

1h | TBS Economy
Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

Israel's cargo galaxy leader was hijacked in filmy style

17h | TBS World