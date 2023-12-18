2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

In the realm of SUVs, where performance meets practicality, the Honda CR-V has emerged as a capable contender in Bangladesh.

The Honda CR-V Turbo is a bold-looking SUV designed to serve both city dwellers and adventure enthusiasts. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perhaps the primary selling point of the model is its low displacement 1500 CC turbocharged engine, which translates to a lower overall vehicle price and the lowest annual tax bracket for its segment as well.

Beyond its cost advantages however, the CR-V globally stands out due to its ergonomic features and Honda's driver focused performance. The model is available both brand new at Honda Bangladesh as well as in grey markets with slightly varying specifications. For this feature, Team Wheels decided to test the JDM version of the Honda CR-V 1.5T.

A CR-V on the road is bound to grab attention. It has the distinctive Honda styling, featuring a bold front fascia sculpted with precision and finesse. The sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs and taillights stick out of the body and are part of the overall design theme to add to the vehicle's intrepid road presence.

The dashboard is a combination of soft touch leather material paired with wooden trims, featuring a 7-inch infotainment system in the centre. MD Abu Saeed Miad

Being an SUV however, the Honda styling had to be blended with ruggedness as well. Hence, the lower part of the exterior is mostly black plastic panels to deal with scratches and scuffs in case any user takes the non-generic route of skipping out on extra steel bumpers.

At first glance, the interior reveals a luxuriously designed cabin with soft touch leather and wooden bits. The seats, also wrapped in leather, are wide and feel premium.

Depending on the trim level, the front seats could be powered; they have memory seats and heating options along with the steering wheel.

There's ample headroom and legroom for both drivers and passengers with an optional panoramic sunroof extending up to the second row — a signature feature of Hondas, which makes the cabin feel generously roomier. Rear passengers also get their own AC vents and dual zone climate control.

Users can also get a seven-seater variant of the CR-V as well, although I'm sure no one, including children, will be able to comfortably sit in it. Other than those sitting in the third row, the CR-V makes for an excellent vehicle for long journeys.

A 7-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is connected to eight speakers. The display can also give access to a 360° camera, which does get quite handy in tight spaces.

A secondary TFT panel is used as a digital instrument cluster to display various vehicle information. Both screens can be controlled with dedicated buttons in the steering wheel.

The panoramic sunroof makes the already roomy interior feel even roomier. MD Abu Saeed Miad

Honda also didn't compromise in terms of safety features when it comes to the CR-V. It passes the EURO NCAP Safety Test ratings with an astonishing 5-Star Award. In terms of advanced safety features, the model gets adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, road-keeping assist and emergency braking to name a few.

Now, let's get to the heart of the matter — the performance. Powering the 2019 Honda CR-V is a 1500cc turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Weighing at a staggering 1.6 tonnes, the CR-V is still able to ensure a decent acceleration as the tiny engine, with the help of the turbocharger, puts out a maximum power 190 bhp at 5,600 rpm and maximum torque of 243 Nm from 2000 rpm.

The LED headlights stick out to add to the CR-V's bold appearance. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Coming from the Civic, which also uses the same powertrain, the CR-V does feel a little sluggish at first but it's definitely on par with any other vehicle of its class. Besides, it does make up for it with Honda's surreal handling performance.

The 18-inch rims, paired with the suspension setup, give the SUV enough stability at corners to make it almost feel like a hatchback.

The handling is smooth, precise and engaging enough to ensure a driving experience that is both dynamic and comfortable.

With an all-wheel-drive system, the CR-V is not only an amazing road performer, it also shines off tarmac. The suspension system is well-tuned to absorb bumps well, making it the perfect setup for Bangladesh.

The rear also carries the current Honda theme and has actual sporty dual exhausts. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

All in all, the CR-V is an amazingly designed SUV for the local market. Given its versatile character, paired with ergonomic features, the model boasts the potential to serve both the city dwellers and adventure enthusiasts. Given the vehicle's size and AWD system, the only compromise will be in the fuel efficiency department.

Aside from that, it's one of the few models to strike a good balance between style, performance and practicality to serve as the one car that's designed for everyone.

Specifications:

Engine: 1500cc DOHC VTEC Turbo 4-cylinder

Transmission: CVT

Power: 190 bhp at 5,600 rpm

Torque: 243 Nm at 2,000-5,000 rpm

Drivetrain: All-wheel-drive

Starting Price: Tk58 Lakh (Approx.)