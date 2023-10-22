Chattogram Motor Fest 2023
The year 2023 marks the sixth instalment of Motorfest Chattogram, an event that has been a pivotal occasion for automakers to display and unveil new cars and cutting-edge technology to the residents of Chattogram since 2017. This year, it was held at the GEC Convention Hall from 19 to 21 October and was organised by Wizard Showbiz.
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models and engaged in various activities with the event attendees. Omar Hazzaz, president of the Chittagong Chambers of Commerce was the honorary chief guest. He emphasised the importance of leveraging local technology to enhance the country's automotive industry.
Among the exhibitors were Haval, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, Chery, DFSK and BAIC. Notably, BAIC, Suzuki and Haval showcased their newest offerings. Suzuki introduced their new Grand Vitara and Brezza SUVs while Haval displayed a range of hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) models, including the Julion HEV and H6 HEV.
The highlight of the event was BAIC's futuristic Beijing X55 SUV, which captivated the audience with its striking design. In addition to cars, the event featured auto parts manufacturers such as Bridgestone, Pakelo, JK Tyre and Caltex.
Outside the venue, renowned motorcycle manufacturers Yamaha and Honda showcased their two-wheeled offerings. Yamaha impressed the crowd with their R1M superbike and accompanying music. Additionally, motorcycle enthusiasts and communities entertained the audience with impressive stunts.
Motorfest Chattogram remains the premier automotive event in Chattogram, consistently bringing in new automakers and unveiling the latest cars and motorcycles to sustain public interest.