Doctors' protest paralyses private healthcare in Ctg, patients flood public hospitals

Private healthcare in the port city of Chattogram came to an apparent halt on Tuesday (23 April) as doctors of private clinics and hospitals abstained from work in protest of recent attacks on their colleagues.

Many of the private hospitals and clinics have remained closed completely or partially since 6:00am on the day, leaving many critical patients suffering in dire straits, The Business Standard found visiting several hospitals near the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The protest comes following alleged assaults on two doctors at Patiya General Hospital and Medical Center Hospital earlier this month.

The protestors demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the assault.

Meanwhile, amid the doctors' strike, many of the private hospital patients have resorted to public hospitals.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

As part of the protest, many private clinics and diagnostic centres have suspended new patient admissions and services, plunging patients and their families into a state of distress.

Jubili Akter, a resident of Fatikchhari upazila, who took her husband, a kidney patient, to Epic Healthcare Diagnostic Center in front of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for an emergency pathological test, told TBS that the security guards did not allow them to enter the diagnostic centre.

"It was an emergency test for my husband as he will have to undergo a major operation in CMCH. After evaluating the test result the doctors will decide when and how the operation will be done.

"As all the diagnostic centres are closed today, I will have to travel all the way from Fatikchhari, about 30 kilometres, for the test tomorrow again", Jubili added.

Afrin Akter, a housewife, who came to Chevron Eye Hospital at Panchlaish area from Halishahar area to treat her sister Asma's eyes, said, "I called the mobile number of the hospital several times. As no one was answering, I came to the hospital by paying Tk200 CNG auto-rickshaw fare. Reaching here, we came to know that the hospital is closed due to the sudden strike."

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

In the absence of private healthcare options, patients have been seen congregating outside locked doors of clinics and diagnostic centres throughout Chattogram.

CMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan said, "We understand the heightened pressure on CMCH, largely due to the closure of private healthcare facilities. The sudden shift in healthcare access has posed challenges for patients and their families, leading to concerns about adequate treatment and services at our hospital.

"We are working diligently to address these issues and provide the best possible care to all patients," he added.

Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury, general secretary of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) in Chattogram, emphasised the urgency of taking immediate legal action against the culprits.

He warned that if justice is not swiftly served, it could escalate protests to more intense levels in the days to come.

On 10 and 14 April, attacks on doctors at Patiya General Hospital and Medical Center Hospital united the medical community in Chattogram. They are demanding justice and reforms to protect healthcare professionals.

The Swadhinata Chikitshak POarishad (SWACHIP), Pediatric Doctors Association, Intern Doctors Association, and Private Hospital Associations joined forces under the banner of the BMA to advocate for the safety and security of healthcare professionals.