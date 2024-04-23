Doctors' protest paralyses private healthcare in Ctg, patients flood public hospitals

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 09:15 pm

Related News

Doctors' protest paralyses private healthcare in Ctg, patients flood public hospitals

Meanwhile, amid the doctors’ strike, many of the private hospital patients have resorted to public hospitals

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 09:15 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Private healthcare in the port city of Chattogram came to an apparent halt on Tuesday (23 April) as doctors of private clinics and hospitals abstained from work in protest of recent attacks on their colleagues.

Many of the private hospitals and clinics have remained closed completely or partially since 6:00am on the day, leaving many critical patients suffering in dire straits, The Business Standard found visiting several hospitals near the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The protest comes following alleged assaults on two doctors at Patiya General Hospital and Medical Center Hospital earlier this month.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The protestors demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the assault.

Meanwhile, amid the doctors' strike, many of the private hospital patients have resorted to public hospitals.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

As part of the protest, many private clinics and diagnostic centres have suspended new patient admissions and services, plunging patients and their families into a state of distress.

Jubili Akter, a resident of Fatikchhari upazila, who took her husband, a kidney patient, to Epic Healthcare Diagnostic Center in front of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for an emergency pathological test, told TBS that the security guards did not allow them to enter the diagnostic centre.

"It was an emergency test for my husband as he will have to undergo a major operation in CMCH. After evaluating the test result the doctors will decide when and how the operation will be done.

"As all the diagnostic centres are closed today, I will have to travel all the way from Fatikchhari, about 30 kilometres, for the test tomorrow again", Jubili added.

Afrin Akter, a housewife, who came to Chevron Eye Hospital at Panchlaish area from Halishahar area to treat her sister Asma's eyes, said, "I called the mobile number of the hospital several times. As no one was answering, I came to the hospital by paying Tk200 CNG auto-rickshaw fare. Reaching here, we came to know that the hospital is closed due to the sudden strike."

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

In the absence of private healthcare options, patients have been seen congregating outside locked doors of clinics and diagnostic centres throughout Chattogram.

CMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan said, "We understand the heightened pressure on CMCH, largely due to the closure of private healthcare facilities. The sudden shift in healthcare access has posed challenges for patients and their families, leading to concerns about adequate treatment and services at our hospital. 

"We are working diligently to address these issues and provide the best possible care to all patients," he added.

Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury, general secretary of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) in Chattogram, emphasised the urgency of taking immediate legal action against the culprits. 

Services in Ctg private healthcare facilities halted for 24 hrs in protest of attacks on doctors

He warned that if justice is not swiftly served, it could escalate protests to more intense levels in the days to come.

On 10 and 14 April, attacks on doctors at Patiya General Hospital and Medical Center Hospital united the medical community in Chattogram. They are demanding justice and reforms to protect healthcare professionals.

The Swadhinata Chikitshak POarishad (SWACHIP), Pediatric Doctors Association, Intern Doctors Association, and Private Hospital Associations joined forces under the banner of the BMA to advocate for the safety and security of healthcare professionals.

Top News

Bangladesh / private hospital / strike / Chattogam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

6h | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

13h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

14h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

What is the cause of such storms and floods across Asia?

44m | Videos
Why the sudden resignation of the Israeli military intelligence chief?

Why the sudden resignation of the Israeli military intelligence chief?

14m | Videos
War and fear of war, increased military spending together

War and fear of war, increased military spending together

3h | Videos
Anti-Israel protests rock US educational institutions

Anti-Israel protests rock US educational institutions

2h | Videos