Chattogram ‘suhoor’ night set to begin at Galleria

02 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Chattogram ‘suhoor’ night set to begin at Galleria

The "Suhoor Night by Galleria" is going to be organised with the best menus of the most popular food brands in the restaurant world of Chattogram.

The event will take place at the Ambiance Hall of "Galleria-Your Second Home" at Foyez Lake Road in the city from 9:00pm to 4:00am on 4-5 April, reads a press release.

12 popular restaurants and cafes of Chattogram will be the co-partners to provide all kinds of food under one roof.

Barcode Restaurant Group's Mezzan Haile Aiun, Cafe Milano Group, Boo Boo World Fun n Dine, Cube, Mulicious, Peyari Tehari, Two Spoons, Noodle Box, Thanda Garam, Meal City, and Bolu and Waffle Up from Dhaka are coming as co-partners.

Galleria's Ambiance Hall is ready to offer a new kind of experience of dinner and suhoor with delicious and delicious food from these restaurants and cafes. The two-day event, which is open to all, will have a grand dining hall for guests to sit in addition to the food stall.

The organisers said that this festive event strengthens social ties and plays an effective role in establishing cordial relations among all.

