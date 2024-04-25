Jabbar er Boli Khela: Cumilla’s Bagha Sharif crowned as champion

The 115th edition of Chattogram’s traditional wrestling competition, popularly known as “Jabbar er Boli Khela”, was held at the city’s Laldighi Maidan on Thursday (25 April). Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bagha Sharif Boli clinched the title of the 115th edition of Chattogram's traditional wrestling competition, popularly known as "Jabbar er Boli Khela", held at the city's Laldighi Maidan.

Bagha Sharif, a meat seller from Homna upazila of Cumilla, defeated another Boli (wrestler) from Cumilla, Rashed, and secured the champion's crown.

In the first 11 minutes of the final yesterday, neither of the two managed to floor each other in the sandy ground. At one stage, Rashed Boli surrendered, and the referee declared Bagha Sharif as the winner.

This year, a total of 100 wrestlers from various parts of the country, aged between 25 and 70, took part in the competition, said Jahar Lal Hazari, chairman of the organising committee and a ward councillor of Chittagong City Corporation.

Alongside Bagha Sharif and runner-up Rashed, two other semifinalists were Rashel and Srijon Chakma.

It was Bagha Sharif's debut.

Upon winning the champion's title, he said, "I took part in the game for the first time, and became the champion. Thanks to those who gave me the opportunity. I want more titles in the upcoming seasons."

Six-year domination of Shahjalal, Jibon ends

Winning his first title in Jabbar er Boli Khela this year, Bagha Sharif put an end to the dominant run on the show for around six years by Shahjalal Boli and Jibon Boli.

The two wrestlers Shajahan and Jibon continued their winning streak in the competition since 2018.

Shahjalal Boli from Cumilla snatched the champion's title in 2019 and 2023 by defeating Tarikul Islam Jibon Boli from Cox's Bazar's Chakaria in each season.

Jibon secured the champion's title in 2018 and 2022 by defeating Shahjalal.

In 2020 and 2012, the competition was cancelled in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Didar Boli won record 11 titles

Didarul Alam alias Didar Boli from Cox's Bazar became champion of Jabbar er Boli Khela for a record 11 times, the highest since the inception of the competition. Didar last clinched the title in 2017 and went into retirement that year.

In 1909, Abdul Jabbar Saudagar, a wealthy businessman from Chattogram's Badarpati area, initiated the tournament. After his death, the competition became known as Jabbar er Bali Khela. The final of the competition takes place every year on the 12th day of Baishakh.