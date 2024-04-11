Ex-UNO receives 'scolding' instead of reward for planting trees

Mohammad Ruhul Amin, the former upazila nirbahi officer of Chattogram's Hathajari, and his wife Farzana Sharmeen received widespread acclaim nationwide for planting 30,000 trees at their own expense alongside various schools and roads in 2019 and 2020.

Despite their commendable efforts, in 2021, the couple was nominated for the National Tree Plantation Award-2022, only to have the medal awarded to Hathazari Upazila Parishad instead.

Faced with this situation, Ruhul Amin requested the secretary of the Ministry of Environment withdraw their application for the award on May 28, 2022.

This development garnered significant attention from various media outlets across the country at the time. Nearly two years following this incident, Mohammad Ruhul Amin, who had been lauded for his tree-planting endeavours, was scolded by the Ministry of Public Administration.

Mohammad Ruhul Amin currently holds the position of acting secretary at the Bangladesh Tea Board in Chittagong.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday (9 April), stated that Ruhul Amin's actions surrounding the World Environment Day and Environment Fair held on 5 June 2022.

The National Tree Plantation and Tree Fair did not align with the proper and lawful activities expected by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change. This raised questions and tarnished the government's image.

While Ruhul Amin's tree plantation efforts were acknowledged in the notification, it also mentioned that he had been found guilty of "misconduct" under Rule 3(b) of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018. However, considering his positive contributions to the public interest through the establishment of several gardens, it was deemed appropriate to impose the minimum penalty of 'reprimand', even though the charges against him were proven beyond doubt.

The notification cites the reason for punishing Ruhul Amin as his application for the Prime Minister's National Award-2022 for Plantation while serving in Hathajari.

Additionally, another ground for penalizing Ruhul Amin is outlined in the notification, stating, "He applied to the secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change to retract the award application on 28 May 2022, with false information and fabricated minutes, claiming inability to receive the award and disseminating similar false information personally. By presenting counterfeit documents and publicizing these in several national newspapers, he has tarnished the ministry's and the government's reputation."

The notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration left the residents of Hathajari and Chittagong in disbelief. This was the individual whose expertise illuminated the remote village of Manai Tripura in Hathajari with the beacon of education. His efforts in safeguarding the Halda River recognized as a Bangabandhu Heritage, earned widespread admiration. It's inconceivable for them to comprehend why the official, who adorned the Hathazari upazila by independently planting 30,000 trees, is now facing punishment.

Nurul Alam, the commander of the Upazila freedom fighters, expressed, "Ruhul Amin epitomizes bravery and integrity. His actions were selfless and aimed at benefiting the community. Unfortunately, some resent him for his good deeds. It's truly disheartening to witness reprimand instead of recognition for his tree planting initiatives."

Despite attempts by TBS to reach out to Ruhul Amin, the former UNO of Hathajari declined to comment.

Hathajari Upazila Parishad received the award

Despite no tree planting activities funded by itself in 2019 and 2020, nor any application forwarded for the Prime Minister's National Award for Plantation, Hathajari Upazila Parishad found itself absent from the list of recommendations drafted by the upazila-level committee.

However, in 2022, Hathajari Upazila Parishad was unexpectedly honoured with the National Award for its remarkable contribution to tree plantation.

Records reveal that during a meeting convened at the conference room of Hathajari Upazila Parishad on January 13, 2021, the upazila committee nominated Ruhul Amin and Sharmin for the award under category 'F' for individual-level tree plantation efforts. Nonetheless, in a subsequent meeting chaired by the District Commissioner of Chittagong on March 11 of the same year, Hathajari Upazila was unexpectedly listed for the award under category 'C' reserved for union, upazila, municipality, and city corporation endeavours.

Confirming the situation, Hathajari Upazila Chairman Rashedul Alam addressed the media stating, "I have not engaged in any tree planting activities nor have I overseen any with the assistance of a gardener. On 26 May, I received an unexpected call regarding the award. I did not submit any application. The decision regarding the award was made by the Ministry."

Subsequently, on 26 May, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change unveiled the list of finalists for the 'Prime Minister's National Award for Plantation-2020' across 10 categories. Hathajari Upazila Parishad was awarded the first prize in the 'C' category, despite the names of Ruhul Amin and Farzana Sharmeen being notably absent from the list.

In light of these circumstances, on 28 May, he submitted a request to the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment to retract the application. It has been alleged that the Upazila Parishad is receiving awards without undergoing the formal application process.

Furthermore, in both 2019 and 2020, the Upazila Parishad did not allocate any funds towards tree plantation efforts. Instead, their private initiatives are being attributed to the Upazila Parishad. The images and data forwarded by the upazila committee are considered to be their endeavours.

The application addressed to the secretary explicitly states, "We kindly request that the medal not be awarded to any other entity based on our plantation activities." Despite this plea, the Ministry of Environment did not take any action. Conversely, almost two years later, Ruhul Amin received a reprimand instead of the anticipated award.