2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

The Tucson's sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Tucson, Hyundai's best-selling SUV, came into its design groove with the launch of the NX4 chassis back in 2020. Coming in just under Tk60 lakh, the Tucson offers a surprising thrill behind the wheel, all wrapped in a sleek and modern package.

This week, our lenses fall on the 2024 Hyundai Tucson, marking the 20th anniversary of the South Korean great.

When it comes to the exterior, the Tucson is a showstopper. Currently in its fourth generation, the Tucson is the second Hyundai after the Creta to come with a 'Made in Bangladesh' moniker.

Roam around in one and its sculpted body lines and bold design language will make passersby notice you. The model has been around for nearly four years now but still seems like it's out of a sci-fi movie every time I spot one on the road.

The Tucson's design language is derived from "simulated geometric algorithms” unlike other cars. Photo: Akif Hamid

According to Hyundai, the design language for Tucson does not come from conventional sketching but rather from "simulated geometric algorithms." Whatever the case, Tucson's bold design sets it apart from manufacturers' ever-growing fleet of "rinse and repeat" SUV designs.

Although, form occasionally follows function a little too closely. The sculpted design translates to a stylish profile, but it comes at the expense of some practicality. Specifically, door compartment space is limited, making storing larger water bottles or travel mugs challenging.

Getting inside Tucson's cabin, one will be greeted by a contemporary, luxurious atmosphere that wouldn't be out of place in a higher price tier. High-quality materials and a driver-centric layout, albeit inspired by European counterparts, create a comfortable and stylish command center. Be it a long drive or Dhaka's traffic woes, the Tucson keeps its passengers snug.

Tucson’s luxurious interior looks similar to a higher-priced tier car's interior. Photo: Akif Hamid

It also goes the extra mile with all the tech features needed to keep you entertained, with a multimedia centre powered by a Bose sound system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. But a weird quirk is that Apple Carplay only works on a wired connection - a minor inconvenience in an otherwise wireless world.

In Bangladesh, the Tucson is available with a 1600cc 4-cylinder DOHC turbocharged engine. It produces a maximum power of 180 ps at 5,500 rpm and 265 Nm of maximum torque at 1500-4000 rpm. Given its dimensions, the acceleration is top-notch with minimal turbo lag at full throttle.

Korean automobiles have come a long way and this mildly fun turbocharged gem of an engine is a true example of that, offering exhilarating performance that punched above its weight in the compact SUV class during our test ride in the Purbachal Expressway.

The 1600cc turbocharged engine produces a maximum power of 180 ps at 5,500 rpm. Photo: Akif Hamid

The unit in pictures is owned by Mahmudur Rahman Shawon who just replaced his Toyota Premio for a Hyundai Tucson two months ago. After completing the engine break-in, fuel economy for his Tucson was 7 km/l in the city and about 12 km/l during my drives when it was driven in 'Eco' mode.

However, "similar to other turbocharged vehicles, going all out on the throttle or driving more frequently in 'Sports' Mode will significantly lower the fuel economy." Shawon mentioned it to us.

When it comes to handling, the Tucson surprised us with its will to stay planted to the ground. Despite its ratio of wheelbase to vehicle height, the Tucson feels engaging for a daily driver pushed hard, thus building confidence for the driver.

The 19-inch rims of the Tucson comes wrapped in Nexen Roadian tyres. Photo: Akif Hamid

However, to ensure such driving spirit, Hyundai had to decide to compromise some passenger comfort and enhance the stiffness from the suspension, which only gets multiplied when being driven in 'Sports' mode.

The essence of comfortability and driving aptitude are the defining traits of Tucson. The SUV may need to catch up in some areas compared to its competitors in this market segment, but what sets it apart is the value for money it presents.

Fair Technology, the official distributor of Hyundai cars, started manufacturing the Tucson in Bangladesh last year. Since then, the price of the model has gone down by about Tk10.5 lakh, starting at only Tk53.5 lakh at present.

To be feature-dense and fun to drive under the Tk60 lakh price tag makes the 2024 Tucson worthy of recommendation for those in the market. Most importantly, the unique design language exhibits personality - a feat many manufacturers have been incapable of lately.

Specifications:

Engine: 1600cc 4-cylinder DOHC turbocharged

Transmission: Automatic

Power: 180 ps at 5,500 rpm

Torque: 265 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm

Price: Starts at Tk53.5 Lakh