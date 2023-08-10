MoU signed between IPDC, Hyundai Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy

IPDC Finance Limited and Hyundai Bangladesh (Fair Technology) have signed an MoU to enhance car ownership experience.

As per the agreement, customers availing IPDC Auto loan for Hyundai brand new vehicles will enjoy the fastest 48-hour processing, attractive interest rates, and personalised support from dedicated Relationship Managers, said a press release.

The collaboration introduces compelling joint campaigns and specialised training, promising an enriched automotive journey for all.

Savrina Arifin, Head of Retail Business, IPDC Finance; H.M Pervez Khan, Head of Auto Loan, IPDC Finance; Md Zahidul Kabir, Head of Treasury, Fair Group; J.M. Taslim Kabir, Head of Marketing, Fair Group; Asfaq Ahmed, Marketing, Hyundai Bangladesh; Shazid Wahid, Deputy Manager, Auto finance, Hyundai Bangladesh and some other officials from the both the organisations were present during the signing.