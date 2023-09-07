Fair Technology launches car exchange programme

With the theme "Buy Brand New Smartly" Fair Technology Limited — an authorised distributor for Hyundai passenger vehicles — has launched the "Hyundai Exchange" programme, where a buyer can purchase cars by exchanging all branded old cars.

Under this programme, any old car, even of a different brand, will be bought by Hyundai enlisted buyers, and in exchange, customers can avail of brand-new Hyundai cars.

Hyundai car buyer registered with this programme will get the best price for their pre-owned vehicles along with attractive offers on the brand-new Hyundai cars, according to a press conference held on Thursday (7 Sep) at Hyundai Experience Centre, Tejgaon.

The entire process will be operated through the Hyundai Exchange App. Customers from any region of Bangladesh may participate in this exchange programme through this mobile application.

Hyundai। Fair Technology along with other registered partners of the programme will render various offers.

Following the terms and conditions, customers may avail offers from Tk60,000 to Tk200,000 during the campaign period from 15 September to 30 November.

In addition, the customer will also get car loans within days from selected auto finance partners Fair Technology.

Declaring the programme Fair Technology CEO Mutassim Daiaan this programme as a great opportunity for consumers to upgrade their car and standard of life.

"We believe car-enthusiastic people of Bangladesh would love to embrace the latest innovations and uniqueness of Hyundai brand new cars by exchanging their used old cars of any brand," said the distributing company's CEO.

He announced that Fair Technology will organize the Hyundai Exchange Fair at the Banani Bidya Niketan School & College Ground on 15 & 16 September 2023 to take exchange facilities closer to the buyers.

Two more Hyundai Exchange Fairs will be organized in different areas of Dhaka by the end of November 2023.

He said Fair Technology has brought together all stakeholders under one platform as a joint promotion of the Hyundai Exchange programme.

This is the first time in Bangladesh and uniquely poised for consumers who want to upgrade their vehicles seamlessly and stress less, according to Mutassim Daiaan.

Air Astra, Secret Recipe and RTV have joined hands with Hyundai.

Hyundai enlisted Auto-Finance Partners MTB, EBL, BRAC Bank Limited, UCBL, Dhaka Bank Limited, IPDC, and Strategic Finance and Investments Limited to provide customers with loan facilities within three working days.