Balancing studies and business: How university students' t-shirt enterprises are thriving

The Dhaka University (DU) inter-departmental football tournament, which ended on 30 July, looked especially festive because of the jerseys worn by the players. These colourful outfits were also worn by students and faculty members off the field.

This trend of personalised jerseys or t-shirts has extended far beyond the boundaries of the DU campus. We often see people wearing matching ones in casual gatherings of friends and even in office picnics. This practice has even seeped into family events such as birthdays and weddings, indicating a growing market for these products.

Recognising the significance of university campuses as a hub for social, political and cultural activities, alongside established entrepreneurs, many students have also embraced the t-shirt business.

These student-founded enterprises regularly supply customised jerseys and t-shirts for a wide range of events. The ripple effect of their efforts has extended beyond campus borders, resonating even on the international stage.

Many people see the demand for customised t-shirts but not everyone has the courage to get involved in the business while being a student.

Tanjim Khan, a student in the 2019-20 session of DU, was an exception. Soon after he joined the university, the Covid-19 pandemic started. Like everyone else, he had to go back to his village.

But soon he returned to Dhaka in an effort to do something with the meagre amount he earned from taking coaching classes.

Acting on the advice of a senior, he ventured into selling seasonal fruits on campus. Not getting enough responses, he transitioned into a t-shirt business at both wholesale and retail levels.

He eventually began selling jerseys and gradually his enterprise 'Dokan' began to earn the trust of the university community. Reflecting on his journey, Tanjim attributes his success to the unwavering support of his family and campus peers.

"When I first sold mangoes, many of my peers called me the mango man. Then when they saw that the clothing business was growing, they started supporting me. My family, campus seniors and friends – everyone helped," said Tanjim.

After that, he never had to look back. His 'Dokan' is now among one of the most trusted customised jersey brands on the DU campus.

The owner of 'Jersey Tong', Maruf Hasan has a similar success story. In fact, most students who started this business have the same beginning. Initially, it is difficult for them and some of them do not get enough support from friends and families.

Even with support, beginning a business, that too at a young age, is not easy. Some could not survive even after having a successful launch. But those who stuck to the business from the very beginning, are now successful.

Once they begin their journey, many entrepreneurs eventually gain momentum in this business. But it takes a lot of hard work and perseverance. Universities do the rest by organising various festivals and events.

For example, Maruf Hasan made jerseys for 12 departments in the inter-departmental football tournament. He claimed he has made customised jerseys and t-shirts for over 200 events.

After starting in 2019, Tanjim was always under pressure with orders. However, the workload is highest before any special tournament or annual festival. Also, winter, especially when a new batch enters the university, is a busy time.

Design and technology

At the heart of the customised t-shirt business lies the art of design, tailored to meet the unique preferences of customers. Achieving this involves skilled designers and technology.

Mokhleshur Rahman, a law student at Jagannath University, said, "Balancing my studies and business, I navigated the initial hurdle of sourcing good quality raw material and now I collaborate with various organisations to design and manufacture t-shirts."

The crux of this process is the 'sublimation' technology, a method that transfers designs from paper to fabric using heat press machines. As businesses flourish, some students invest in their own printing setups and factories while many create partnerships with established factories to sustain their operations.

Beyond the campus boundary

The ventures undertaken by these enterprising students transcend campus boundaries, reaching international horizons. Tasnimul Islam, inspired by his brother's association with the Bangladesh National Archery Team, stepped into the business of customised jersey-making.

Leveraging connections in the sports arena, Tasnimul and his brother swiftly transformed their enterprise into a thriving business. Their clientele now extends beyond the university campus, catering to sports clubs and organisations nationwide and even securing orders from abroad.

The recent creation of jerseys for the Maldives national cricket team underscores the global reach of their business. These accomplishments reflect a shared sentiment among these entrepreneurs – a mixture of enthusiasm for international projects and gratitude for Bangladesh's reputation in the garment industry.

Education is always the first priority

A common query arises: Does involvement in business during higher education hinder academic progress? While many acknowledge a slight impact on studies during peak business periods, all concur that education remains a priority.

Dr Mohammad Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, a professor at Dhaka University's Marketing Department and the Provost of Suryasen Hall, underscores the importance of entrepreneurship. He said, "Students should strive to be entrepreneurs rather than solely job-seekers. But they should not forget their academic responsibilities."

He also emphasises students instilling practical skills and fostering economic contributions beyond the scope of traditional employment.

Future plans

As these enterprising students look to the future, dreams of expansion and growth permeate their visions. The pursuit of business, driven by passion, takes precedence over chasing after jobs. Tanjim Khan wants to build a sizable factory in future to produce jerseys independently.

"Bangladesh is a developing country, new job fields are emerging. I think whoever has passion should focus on business instead of chasing jobs," he opined.

This sentiment resonates with others, echoing a collective belief that prioritising business can yield ethical and financial rewards. Yet, they remain grounded in the reality that success requires both financial and societal support, along with a conducive business environment.