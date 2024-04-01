NBR freezes accounts of 10 private universities for unpaid taxes

Education

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 11:39 am

Related News

NBR freezes accounts of 10 private universities for unpaid taxes

The Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh has denounced this move, claiming the final verdict in an appeal regarding the 15% tax imposed by the NBR on universities is yet to be given

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 11:39 am
File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected
File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has recently frozen the bank accounts of ten private universities for failing to pay the 15% tax.

Meanwhile, the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh has denounced this move, claiming the final verdict in an appeal regarding the 15% tax imposed by the NBR on universities is yet to be given.

The universities with frozen bank accounts are North South University, American International University of Bangladesh, World University, University of Asia Pacific, East West University, Southeast University, Daffodil University, Independent University-Bangladesh, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh and Prime University.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The action was taken without giving any time to take necessary measures to pay the tax," reads a press release of the association published yesterday (31 March).

According to the Association of Private Universities, the employees of the universities depend solely on the fees paid by students as they do not get any government incentives.

"So, seizing the bank accounts of the universities suddenly threw teachers and other employees into uncertainty before Eid-ul-Fitr."

A letter sent to the Registrar of Universities on 4 March reads, "According to section 214 of the Income Tax Act-2023, the dues payment notice has been sent. It is requested to pay the tax by 15 March.

"In case of failure to pay this tax, other legal actions including imposition of penalty will be taken as per Section 275 of Income Tax Act-2023."

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

University / tax / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

4h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

19h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

20h | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

1h | Videos
AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

2h | Videos
Cocoa prices spiked

Cocoa prices spiked

4h | Videos
Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

17h | Videos