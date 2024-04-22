How Bangladeshi universities can embrace the AI revolution

Illustration: TBS

Forget cramming for exams – Bangladeshi universities are buzzing with a new kind of energy: the Artificial Intelligence revolution. From building chatbots that tutor classmates to developing algorithms that analyse various data, students are diving headfirst into the world of artificial intelligence.

This isn't just about theory anymore. AI courses are exploding in popularity with students wielding powerful computing resources to tackle real-world challenges. Whether it's creating AI-powered prosthetics or using machine learning to improve agricultural initiatives, these young minds are pushing the boundaries of what AI can do, shaping a future where technology and human ingenuity go hand-in-hand.

AI has become a defining feature of our time. Though its roots stretch back to antiquity, the modern concept solidified in the mid-20th century, with the term itself coined in 1956. The 21st century has witnessed explosive AI growth, fueled by advancements in big data, deep learning and computing power.

The Covid-19 pandemic notably accelerated this AI evolution, driving innovation in machine learning, robotics, natural language processing and other AI domains. These advancements have had a profound impact on academia. This rapid transformation necessitates a paradigm shift in teaching methodologies and requires educators to adapt and integrate AI effectively into their curriculum.

The future of education is likely to be a dynamic interplay between human expertise and AI-powered tools, fostering a more engaging, personalised and ultimately more effective learning experience for students.

Bangladeshi universities cannot deny that the traditional approach to teaching is undergoing a metamorphosis. Universities in our neighbouring country, India, are already taking proactive steps to equip their lecturers and professors with the necessary skills to leverage this transformative technology in the classroom.

In this regard, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has established a dedicated Centre for Educational Technology, offering faculty workshops and training programmes on integrating AI tools into their curriculum. These programmes delve into areas like intelligent tutoring systems, personalised learning platforms and automated assessment techniques.

Furthermore, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore has partnered with leading AI companies to offer faculty development programmes. These programmes focus on using AI for tasks like creating interactive simulations, analysing student performance data and developing adaptive learning paths.

Universities like Jadavpur University in Kolkata and Anna University in Chennai are incorporating AI modules into existing pedagogy courses. This will equip educators with the skills to seamlessly integrate AI into their teaching practices.

The impact of these initiatives in Indian universities extends beyond equipping faculty with technical skills. By fostering a culture of innovation, universities are encouraging lecturers to explore novel ways to leverage AI for more engaging and effective learning experiences.

However, the situation at Bangladeshi universities presents a contrasting picture. In our country, efforts to equip faculty with AI skills appear to be in their early stages compared to India.

Although our government is aware of the emergence of AI and its impact on educational institutions, it has been very slow to address the situation and it lacks a clear strategy for transforming teaching approaches aligned with AI. There is little doubt that teaching will need to evolve and that educators will need to undergo a significant mental transformation.

In these circumstances, while a comprehensive national strategy might not be readily available, here are some potential initiatives the Bangladeshi government could be undertaking to support academia, especially universities in the age of AI:

Faculty Development Programmes: A crucial element is the proposed partnership between the government, universities and research institutions to offer dedicated AI training programmes for faculty. These programmes would delve into topics like machine learning, deep learning and the practical application of AI tools for both teaching and research purposes.

AI Research Grants: To encourage faculty to explore AI's vast potential, the government can consider establishing a competitive grant programme specifically for research projects focused on AI applications across various academic disciplines. This funding would empower faculty to pursue innovative research that pushes the boundaries of AI and its integration into their respective fields.

AI Centres of Excellence: Another key initiative involves the creation of dedicated AI research centres within universities. These centres would foster a collaborative environment, promoting resource sharing and knowledge exchange among faculty and students. This collaborative approach would accelerate advancements in AI research and its integration into the academic landscape.

Curriculum Integration: The government could work with universities to incorporate AI modules into existing programmes or even develop dedicated AI degree programmes. This would equip graduates with the necessary skills to contribute to the workforce.

Public-Private Partnerships: The government could consider forming partnerships with private AI companies. These partnerships could lead to exciting opportunities such as joint research projects, internship placements for students in the AI industry, and guest lectures by industry experts, enriching students' overall academic experience.

However, academics should also recognise their role and proactively upgrade themselves. As this transformative technology reshapes our world, universities in Bangladesh are grappling with how to equip their faculty to not just teach about AI but leverage its power to revolutionise the learning experience.

But what does it take to be an "AI-powered professor"? Here's the guideline for lecturers looking to level up their game:

From sage on the stage to AI alchemist: Ditch the dusty lecture notes! The future professor is a master of AI tools. From Chatbots that answer student queries 24/7 to personalised learning platforms that adapt to individual needs, AI offers a treasure trove of resources to create dynamic and engaging classrooms.

Data detective: AI thrives on data, and faculty need to become data detectives. This means understanding how to analyse student performance data to identify areas for improvement and personalise learning pathways. Imagine tailoring assignments and exams based on each student's strengths and weaknesses—that's the power of data-driven teaching!

AI ethicist: AI is powerful, but not without its pitfalls. The responsible professor needs to be an AI ethicist, ensuring fairness and transparency in AI-powered assessments. Identifying and mitigating potential biases in algorithms ensures that all students have a fair shot at success.

The human touch endures: While AI can automate tasks and personalise learning, it can't replace the human connection in education. The future professor is a skilled facilitator, fostering critical thinking, creativity and collaboration—skills that AI still struggles to replicate.

AI is a game-changer, but we need to treat it carefully to maximise its benefits and avoid any downsides. The winds of change are blowing through academia, and AI is at the forefront of this transformation.

Government initiatives should focus on faculty development programmes, research grants, and fostering collaboration with the private sector. But the journey doesn't end there. The onus also falls on university lecturers to embrace the AI revolution and develop the necessary skill sets.

In this synergistic approach, where government support empowers faculty to embrace AI, lies the key to ensuring Bangladesh's academic landscape thrives in the age of intelligence. The future of education depends on this fusion of human ingenuity and artificial intelligence, and Bangladesh is poised to emerge as a leader in this transformative journey.

Dr. Md Asadul Islam is a Senior Lecturer at Sunway Business School, Sunway University, Malaysia.

Dr. Ariful Islam is a Lecturer at Sunway Business School, Sunway University, Malaysia.

