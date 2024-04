Competing among 250 teams from reputed 51 Universities of Bangladesh, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) team achieved the distinction of Champion in the recently held Interactive Cares Idea Competition.

Sifatul Alam and Pranto from PML 4th Batch and Noor Mohammad Shuvo from NAOE 3rd batch represented BSMRMU.