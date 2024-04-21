Open credit system: Not all flowers and sunshine

Thoughts

Sultanul Arefin
21 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 12:25 pm

Related News

Open credit system: Not all flowers and sunshine

Although the open credit system gives students more flexibility, it lacks proper implementation among other problems

Sultanul Arefin
21 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 12:25 pm

In recent years, several private educational institutions in Bangladesh have introduced the open credit system, aiming to grant students greater autonomy in selecting their courses. 

 

Under this system, students can choose which courses to take in a particular semester and can combine courses from different academic years under the open credit system. Students can tailor their education to suit their interests, owing to the abundance of possibilities accessible with this approach. 

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This departure from traditional academic structures promised students unprecedented freedom, allowing them to choose their courses independently. 

 

Yet, it has also brought some unforeseen challenges that may overshadow the system's benefits and students' academic experiences. 

 

The challenges 

 

At the heart of these challenges lies a fundamental imbalance in course selection, where students often opt for advanced classes over foundational ones. Unlike the structured progression of traditional education models, the allure of flexibility in the open credit system prompts students to bypass fundamental coursework in favour of more specialised subjects. 

 

This preference for complexity without a solid foundation in the basics leaves many students grappling with the intricacies of advanced material, impeding their academic advancement and hindering their learning process.

 

Moreover, the egalitarian nature of the open credit system has inadvertently exacerbated overcrowding issues in popular courses. With all students granted equal access to course selection, high-demand classes quickly fill up during enrollment, leaving many students unable to secure spots in their desired disciplines. It increases frustration among the students. 

 

The impact of the open credit system on university social dynamics is another significant disadvantage. Students generally develop strong ties with their peers during the first semester, which promotes a sense of belonging and camaraderie. 

 

However, as the new semester commences and the enrollment process begins, students find themselves scattered across different sections based on the courses they have chosen. It erodes the sense of community and camaraderie that are fundamental to a supportive learning environment.

 

The solutions 

 

Prioritising fundamental courses before moving on to advanced levels of study is essential to addressing these issues and improving the standard of education in Bangladeshi institutions. University administrators have a significant influence on how students develop academically, and they must take proactive steps to ensure that students follow a planned course of study.

 

Putting in place a prerequisite system where students must finish basic courses before moving on to higher-level content is one possible method that departments might use. Universities may require that students have a firm grasp of fundamental concepts before tackling more complicated subjects by requiring the sequential completion of basic courses.

 

Authorities at the institution can also advise and counsel students on the best order in which to take their courses. Prioritising fundamental courses and stressing the value of underlying information can help students move towards a more organised and thorough educational experience.

 

To address the problem of overcrowding, colleges should also look at ways to simplify the course enrollment process. Ensuring equitable access for all students may be achieved by implementing strategies like staggered enrollment periods or boosting the availability of popular courses, which can help minimise the issues associated with course selection. 

 

A balance between freedom of choice and organised learning is necessary to create a favourable learning environment and encourage academic performance. 

 

By recognising these challenges and implementing strategies to address them, such as placing greater emphasis on foundational courses and optimising course enrollment procedures, institutional endeavours can strive to strike a balance between structured learning and autonomy, thus cultivating an atmosphere that is more favourable for academic development and achievement. 

Sultanul Arefin is a student of the Department of English and Modern Languages at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT). 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

open credit / University / Education

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

1h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

4h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

54m | Videos
Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

3h | Videos
Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

14h | Videos
Israel has other weapons at its disposal

Israel has other weapons at its disposal

2h | Videos