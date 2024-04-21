Open credit system: Not all flowers and sunshine

In recent years, several private educational institutions in Bangladesh have introduced the open credit system, aiming to grant students greater autonomy in selecting their courses.

Under this system, students can choose which courses to take in a particular semester and can combine courses from different academic years under the open credit system. Students can tailor their education to suit their interests, owing to the abundance of possibilities accessible with this approach.

This departure from traditional academic structures promised students unprecedented freedom, allowing them to choose their courses independently.

Yet, it has also brought some unforeseen challenges that may overshadow the system's benefits and students' academic experiences.

The challenges

At the heart of these challenges lies a fundamental imbalance in course selection, where students often opt for advanced classes over foundational ones. Unlike the structured progression of traditional education models, the allure of flexibility in the open credit system prompts students to bypass fundamental coursework in favour of more specialised subjects.

This preference for complexity without a solid foundation in the basics leaves many students grappling with the intricacies of advanced material, impeding their academic advancement and hindering their learning process.

Moreover, the egalitarian nature of the open credit system has inadvertently exacerbated overcrowding issues in popular courses. With all students granted equal access to course selection, high-demand classes quickly fill up during enrollment, leaving many students unable to secure spots in their desired disciplines. It increases frustration among the students.

The impact of the open credit system on university social dynamics is another significant disadvantage. Students generally develop strong ties with their peers during the first semester, which promotes a sense of belonging and camaraderie.

However, as the new semester commences and the enrollment process begins, students find themselves scattered across different sections based on the courses they have chosen. It erodes the sense of community and camaraderie that are fundamental to a supportive learning environment.

The solutions

Prioritising fundamental courses before moving on to advanced levels of study is essential to addressing these issues and improving the standard of education in Bangladeshi institutions. University administrators have a significant influence on how students develop academically, and they must take proactive steps to ensure that students follow a planned course of study.

Putting in place a prerequisite system where students must finish basic courses before moving on to higher-level content is one possible method that departments might use. Universities may require that students have a firm grasp of fundamental concepts before tackling more complicated subjects by requiring the sequential completion of basic courses.

Authorities at the institution can also advise and counsel students on the best order in which to take their courses. Prioritising fundamental courses and stressing the value of underlying information can help students move towards a more organised and thorough educational experience.

To address the problem of overcrowding, colleges should also look at ways to simplify the course enrollment process. Ensuring equitable access for all students may be achieved by implementing strategies like staggered enrollment periods or boosting the availability of popular courses, which can help minimise the issues associated with course selection.

A balance between freedom of choice and organised learning is necessary to create a favourable learning environment and encourage academic performance.

By recognising these challenges and implementing strategies to address them, such as placing greater emphasis on foundational courses and optimising course enrollment procedures, institutional endeavours can strive to strike a balance between structured learning and autonomy, thus cultivating an atmosphere that is more favourable for academic development and achievement.

Sultanul Arefin is a student of the Department of English and Modern Languages at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.