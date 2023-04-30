5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

30 April, 2023
Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected
Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

Summer can be a challenging season for our skin, especially if we live in hot and humid areas or spend a lot of time outdoors. The heat, the sun, and the sweat can cause a range of issues, from dryness and irritation to acne and sunburn. To keep our skin healthy and happy during this time of the year, we need to take extra care and provide it with extra hydration, protection, and nourishment. One easy and fun way to do that is by using homemade cooling face masks. Check out these five easy homemade cooling face masks that you can try at home and enjoy the benefits of self-care.

Cucumber and Aloe Vera Face Mask: Blend half a cucumber and mix it with 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cool water. This mask is great for soothing and hydrating sunburned or irritated skin.

Yoghurt and Honey Face Mask: Mix 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cool water.

Green Tea and Lemon Face Mask: Brew a cup of green tea and let it cool. Mix 2 tablespoons of the brewed tea with the juice of half a lemon. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cool water. This mask is great for brightening and refreshing the skin. 

Oatmeal and Yogurt Face Mask: Mix 2 tablespoons of oatmeal with 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cool water. This mask is great for soothing and moisturising the skin.

Aloe Vera and Coconut Oil Face Mask: Mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 1 tablespoon of coconut oil. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cool water. This mask is great for hydrating and soothing the skin. 

 

