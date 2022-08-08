Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Even though there is an abundance of skincare products on the market, Glass Cosmetics made their mark with only two masks in their repertoire – the Matcha and Mocha face masks. While many enthusiasts have taken up five to seven step skincare routines, finding a brand with only two products in their line seems contradictory to the trend.

However, their minimal number of products are a testament to their commitment to quality. With materials sourced from the UK, they have created two masks for different skin concerns. So, we tested out their masks to see if they were worth the hype.

Mocha Mask

The Mocha Mask claims to exfoliate dead skin cells and make the skin smoother. It also claims to be useful for acne-prone and oily skin.

The mask mainly focuses on exfoliating the skin to leave you with a very smooth base. It has bits of coffee ground incorporated into the mix, which acts as a physical exfoliator. To create the mask, just add two teaspoons of the powder and a few drops of water until it creates a paste-like consistency. You can leave it on for 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.

The Mocha Mask from Glass Cosmetics has to be one of the best exfoliating products out there because it is capable of getting into the crevices of the t-zone of the face, leaving you with an ultra-smooth base for makeup. Furthermore, the coffee in the mask helps with reducing inflammation due to its natural qualities.

Matcha Mask

According to their page, the Matcha Mask aims to remove sun tan, lighten acne scars, calms skin from redness and inflammation, and has anti-ageing properties.

The product itself is made from French green clay, matcha powder, vitamin C powder, baobab powder, tapioca starch, and orange essential oil. The orange essential oil and vitamin C powder both help with brightening the skin and reducing acne scars.

The Matcha Mask is a great skincare product to opt for, especially in this weather where people are more prone to getting sun tans. The preparation process is similar to that of the Mocha Mask, and you can also leave it on for 10-15 minutes before washing it off.

It is harder to see instantaneous results from the Matcha Mask as opposed to the Mocha Mask. However, it still does deliver. Having used this regularly over several months, my skin got brighter, and the acne scars appeared lighter.

Price: The price of the Matcha Mask is Tk800 and the price of the Mocha Mask is Tk740.

Where to find: You can find their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/glasscosmetics/