Hailey Rhode Bieber launches her skincare line Rhode

American model Hailey Rhode Bieber has launched her very own skincare line "Rhode."

The brand includes three products including peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream and peptide lip treatment.

Hailey advertised her brand herself and posed in natural lights with dewy makeup and flaunted her sharp cheekbones with glowy skin.

For her skincare line, Hailey teamed up with Michael D Ratner, founder and CEO of OBB, and founding partner and board member of Rhode, reports Forbes.

Hailey said, "The pandemic opened up this space in this time for me to pursue something in skincare, which is something I have wanted to do for a long time."

"Since I was a teenager, I've always been very routine and regimented with my skincare. I love the beauty space in general—hair care, body care, makeup—but I've always been drawn toward skincare because the base of everything, the base of great makeup, starts with glowing from the inside out and absolutely healthy skin," she added.

Hailey Bieber also has her own YouTube channel where she often shares her skincare routine.

During the pandemic, the model experimented with skincare products and came up with the idea of creating an "affordable" product with a "luxurious formula."

"The expensive stuff doesn't necessarily mean it works better than tried and true, solid, affordable stuff. I came to this idea of making very luxurious products and solid formulas that you could get for an affordable price, and also that was aesthetically pleasing and fun," said Bieber.

"I had the extreme privilege of being able to work with different aestheticians and dermatologists. I'm like a sponge; I soak up knowledge," she added.