Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

In today's age, skincare has become an elaborate and expensive process. Experts and advertisements alike have driven many people to purchase bottles of skincare that are hard for novices to commit to finishing.

Luckily, Focallure sells gel face masks that cost less than Tk100 and come in pods smaller than your palm. They offer four types of masks: Acne Care, Oil Control, 3 Mins Hydrate, and Tone Up.

They might sound too good to be true, so we put them to the test for you.

Acne Care

Containing Centella Asiatica and Salicylic Acid, this helps heal breakouts, exfoliate skin, and clean pores. It claims to fight and prevent acne while lightening scars.

However, this mask did not really minimise acne, nor did it reduce redness from breakouts.

On the other hand, after washing it off, the skin does feel smoother. It also leaves the skin a bit dry like most acne products.

3 Mins Hydrate

This contains lemon, chamomile, avocado, vitamin e, hyaluronic acid, which work together to moisturise your skin. They claim it will help your makeup look better by preventing your foundation from creasing.

While it cannot replace a primer, it is still a great product to use before your makeup as it leaves the skin plump and smooth. However, it can slightly irritate active breakouts and cause redness.

Oil Control

The Oil Control mask contains hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, aloe vera, and malachite to hydrate and soothe the skin. It claims it eliminates excess oil and balances the skin's moisture.

This was one of the best out of the four masks. It leaves your skin matte without drying it out, making it optimal for people with oily skin.

Tone Up

This mask claims to whiten the skin with ingredients such as blueberry, arbutin, avocado, chamomile, and more.

It gives you a subtle glow but you will have to use it over time to see substantial results. On the other hand, it can irritate those with sensitive skin.

Final thoughts

Even though they seem very small, a little goes a long way. These masks are great for an instant glow and smooth base before makeup; however, they may not do much for your skin in the long run.

With that said, it is still very convenient to have mini face masks for people who want to experiment or are travelling.

Price: Tk90

Where to find: You can find the masks on their website https://focallurebangladesh.com