Double cleansing based on skin type

Double cleansing aims to remove the dirt sitting on your skin in the first wash and provide deep cleaning in the second wash. Beauty experts reveal the importance of double cleansing, and how to wash your face twice.

The terminology stands for itself. Simply put, Double cleansing refers to cleansing your face twice in a row. The first one is with an oil-based cleanser, followed by cleansing with a water-based cleanser the second time. This process aims to remove the dirt sitting on your skin in the first wash and provide deep cleaning during the second.

The benefit of double cleansing is that the first cleanser will break down any makeup, remove dirt and excess oils from the day and clean your skin. The second cleanser will address your particular skin type or concern and must-have ingredients to hydrate, smooth, or exfoliate and treat acne.

1. For dry skin – Firstly, clean up your skin with micellar water followed by a creamy cleanser to add a tint of hydration.

2. For oily skin – You must go for an oil-based formula because sebum dissolves in oil. Therefore, using an oil-based cleanser can be beneficial. Post that, one can go for any gentle cleaner.

3. For combination skin - Your best bet is nutrient-rich, oil-based cleansers with ceramides, as they can help plump and moisturize your skin. The same is also true if you have normal skin. After that, a cream-based cleanser can be used.

4. For acne-prone skin - Reach for a gentle cleansing oil when removing your makeup. To keep your skin from breaking out and calm irritation, look for antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients like azelaic acid, glycolic acid, etc.