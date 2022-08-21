Double cleansing based on skin type

Mode

Hindustan Times
21 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 12:16 pm

Related News

Double cleansing based on skin type

The benefit of double cleansing is that the first cleanser will break down any makeup, remove dirt and excess oils from the day and clean your skin

Hindustan Times
21 August, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 12:16 pm
Representational photo. Picture: Collected
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing aims to remove the dirt sitting on your skin in the first wash and provide deep cleaning in the second wash. Beauty experts reveal the importance of double cleansing, and how to wash your face twice.

The terminology stands for itself. Simply put, Double cleansing refers to cleansing your face twice in a row. The first one is with an oil-based cleanser, followed by cleansing with a water-based cleanser the second time. This process aims to remove the dirt sitting on your skin in the first wash and provide deep cleaning during the second.

The benefit of double cleansing is that the first cleanser will break down any makeup, remove dirt and excess oils from the day and clean your skin. The second cleanser will address your particular skin type or concern and must-have ingredients to hydrate, smooth, or exfoliate and treat acne.

1. For dry skin – Firstly, clean up your skin with micellar water followed by a creamy cleanser to add a tint of hydration.

2. For oily skin – You must go for an oil-based formula because sebum dissolves in oil. Therefore, using an oil-based cleanser can be beneficial. Post that, one can go for any gentle cleaner.

3. For combination skin - Your best bet is nutrient-rich, oil-based cleansers with ceramides, as they can help plump and moisturize your skin. The same is also true if you have normal skin. After that, a cream-based cleanser can be used.

4. For acne-prone skin - Reach for a gentle cleansing oil when removing your makeup. To keep your skin from breaking out and calm irritation, look for antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients like azelaic acid, glycolic acid, etc.

 

Features

Skin care

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

1h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

2h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

45m | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

55m | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

1h | Videos
When app is a source of income

When app is a source of income

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings