Skincare has traditionally been a woman's domain, however, these days, there are many evolving brands and products in the market that are catering to men.

With more men now pursuing healthier and younger-looking skin, we created a list of skincare tips to ward off their skin woes.

Choose a facial cleanser that matches your skin type and use it in the morning and at night to remove impurities and dead skin cells. Use a moisturiser every day to provide your skin with adequate hydration. Scrub your face at least twice a week, ideally before a shave to get rid of buildup and reduce the occurrence of ingrown hair. Use sunscreen every day on your face and exposed parts of your body to prevent pigmentation related problems. Apply face masks with therapeutic benefits to address skin problems, once every week. While taking care of your skin is important, it is equally essential to feed your skin with all natural products. Infuse hemp in your daily routine, to witness its miraculous effect on your overall skin health. With higher testosterone levels, collagen and elastin, a man's skin is comparatively oilier and thicker than of a female counterpart.

However, there still remain a few common elements in both genders. Some common products that men and women can use for better and healthier skin would include cleanser, toner, moisturiser, sunscreen and serum.