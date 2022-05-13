Pat a pet and have some cookies

TBS Report
13 May, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2022, 02:33 pm

Pat a Pet Cafe is a pet friendly space with coffee, cakes, cute cats and meatless snacks

On 6 May, Pat a Pet was inaugurated in the heart of Mirpur. It is a place where you can bring in your animal friends and of course human friends to spend a playful time. 

The cafe currently has four kittens whom they rescued.
 
With a motto of 'Cause caring is cool', they not only focus just about love and kindness for animals, but towards the environment and the food we consume. 
 

They aim to minimise the usage of plastic bags and straws to serve meatless food in a meatridden city. 

You will find cute merchandise around the establishment that is designed to spread this message. And the proceeds from their sales go to Paw Foundation's animal shelter to aid with animal rescues and treatments.
 
They serve some excellent coffee made with Northend beans starting from warm cappuccinos and lattes to some strong espresso shots. With their house blend of coconut and soy milk, their vegan latte is one of a kind.
 
You can try their mocha frappe on a sour day for a quick pick-me-up. The desserts include cream cheese brownies, eclairs, macaroons and cupcakes.

Their savoury items are all meatless to show our support to all animals; as an entity that caters to so many animal lovers they wanted to promote their values through the food they serve as well.
 
Pat a Pet's unique pet treats are made to be a hit with all furry friends. Made with healthy and locally sourced ingredients, the treats are all delicious and nutritious for our pet companions.
 
Without any sugar or chocolate, their treats contain locally sourced peanut butter and Sundarban honey along with pureed fruits and vegetables.
 
Envisioned by Saria Saguaro, Pastry Chef & Painter, and Rakibul Huq Emil, Architect and Animal Rights Activist, the cafe is a culmination of the pawfect pastries, replete with purring kittens.
  
They are open everyday from 3PM - 9PM. You will find them at 80, Block A, Zoo Road, Mirpur (Opposite EidGah field, next to Aslam Tower).
 
 

