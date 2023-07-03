Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

Food

Zannat Husna
03 July, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 01:41 pm

Related News

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

Wellness Cafe is a brand endeavour by Wellness Venture, founded by Parisha Shamim in 2020. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she started toying with the idea of launching a cafe to provide healthy and quality food for the people visiting Labaid.

Zannat Husna
03 July, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 01:41 pm

Sometime in January 2023, I walked past a very cosy cafe in Gulshan. What caught my attention was the name – Wellness Cafe. What a curious name! I was with a friend. Since she is a coffee enthusiast, we went inside to check out the cafe.

The smell of freshly brewed coffee washed over us when we entered the cafe. It was small; the lighting was warm and welcoming, and a few books were stacked on a tiny little bookshelf near one corner of the cafe.

We ordered chicken sausage delight, blueberry cheesecake, and Latte. The sausage delight and the cake arrived on paper plates.

Chicken Sausage delight one of the offerings on the menu.
Chicken Sausage delight one of the offerings on the menu.

The sausage delight was true to its name – an absolute delight from the first to the last bite. The bread was soft, which went perfectly with the delicious sausage bits. The blueberry cheesecake was also yummy.

The latte we ordered also came in small cups made of paper and had a relatively modest look. I took a sip and was surprised by the caramelised sugar sweetness of the drink. It was smooth and creamy and instantly warmed me up. We left the cafe, thinking of returning for more food and drinks soon.

The Wellness Cafe does not use plastic unless it is absolutely necessary. They sell more than a thousand cups of coffee and thousands of plates of food daily, all served in paper cups and plates, aiming to serve the customers the best quality food and beverages in the greenest possible way.

The smooth and creamy caramelised latte.
The smooth and creamy caramelised latte.

The next time I noticed another outlet of Wellness Cafe was on Mirpur Road, on my way to New Market. I ordered fresh pineapple juice this time. The juice was excellent. It was 37 degree-celsius outside. And a sip from the cold, freshly squeezed pineapple momentarily made me forget about the scorching heat.

And then I saw another outlet in Mohammadpur. It felt like the cafe brand was catching fire in Dhaka. I did a little bit of digging and came to know that, as of now, they have a total of 17 outlets, including the ones in Gulshan, Mohammadpur, Malibagh, and Uttara.

Wellness Cafe is a brand endeavour by Wellness Venture, founded by Parisha Shamim in 2020. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she started toying with the idea of launching a cafe to provide healthy and quality food for the people visiting Labaid.

It started its journey with seven outlets in Dhanmondi serving coffee, fresh juice, savoury, and dessert items. Once the cafes started receiving positive feedback, Wellness Caafe expanded the outlets, beginning with the Gulshan one.

Wellness Cafe outlets usually follow three operation models – express, cafe, and bistro. The express model cafe outlets typically deal with customers who are in a rush and need a quick bite. The cafe model outlets offer a cosy environment where customers can sit and enjoy coffee and other food alone or while hanging out with friends.

The cafe outlets, however, have different capacities to accommodate customers. For example, the Dhanmondi outlet, a tiny cafe beside Mirpur Road, has four seats for customers. The Malibagh one, on the other hand, can accommodate more than 20 customers at a time.

The bistro models will have even larger space with an expanded menu. It will cater mainly for families and other larger groups of people. However, the bistro model outlets are still in the planning stage.

The most distinguishing factor about Wellness Cafe is it is built around its own agro. They produce all the ingredients, especially chicken, beef, eggs and such, that they use for their food items, on this farm.

Another thing that sets Wellness Cafe apart is its attempt to be known as a Bangladeshi homegrown coffee brand. "We want to give people the pleasure of drinking coffee that is branded Bangladeshi," Sabbir Azim Khan, Coordinator of Wellness Venture, excitedly.

Wellness Cafe outlets are close to ideal coffee shops, with comfortable chairs, small tables and sometimes bookshelves in the corner. Recently, I had the chance to visit the Dhanmondi and Malibagh outlets of Wellness Cafe.

Pineapple Juice. Photo: Noor A Alam
Pineapple Juice. Photo: Noor A Alam

"Sometimes we have customers visiting from outside Dhaka. Once they have a taste of our food and beverages, they ask why we don't open outlets outside Dhaka as well," said Sabbir. This increased customer demand paved the way for the opening of the Narayanganj outlet at the end of May 2023.

The Narayanganj outlet is just the beginning. Parisha Shamim, the Managing Director of Wellness Ventures, dreams of opening at least one outlet of Wellness Cafe in every district of Bangladesh. Sylhet and Mymensingh outlets will be launched soon, as the projects are already underway.

Features

wellness_cafe / food / cafe / Review / cafe review / bistro

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

2h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

2h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

3h | Food
The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

20h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

18h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

23h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board