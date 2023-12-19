Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Forty feet long, eight feet wide and nine and a half feet high – the Cafe River Front is made of 14 such containers. Situated near the Birulia Bridge along the Turag River, the property is owned by the Bangladesh Water Development Board, leased and transformed into a green public space by Daffodil University.

Forty feet long, eight feet wide and nine and a half feet high – the Cafe River Front is made of 14 such containers. It is situated near the Birulia Bridge along the Turag River. Photo: Courtesy

Although the restaurant, launched experimentally on 1 December, has its entrance on the south side, with the river at a distance to the north and the Mirpur-Ashulia road to the east, the west side is entirely bordered by the river. Even before the onset of winter, cold wind permeated the surroundings; with the west wind from the river contributing to the chill inside.

'Not just a dining space'

Descending to the west, a jetty comes into sight with two additional boats anchored to it. The authorities are considering taking restaurant patrons on trips to nearby Golapgram, Birulia Zamindar Bari or Daffodil University.

Humayun Kabir, responsible for managing the restaurant, explained, "we are not just creating a dining space; we want guests to leisurely spend their day here and leave with cherished memories. Activities like fishing or vegetable farming will be available."

The restaurant spans three floors. The first floor features a kids' zone, a barista point, a sports zone and a prayer room. The sports zone offers opportunities for table tennis, carrom, chess and pool. The outdoor platform doubles as a seating area during sunset. Additionally, the university authorities plan to organise cultural programs on special occasions like Pohela Baishakh.

The seating capacity is designed for 220 people, including a VIP hall and a private lounge on the second floor. The VIP hall is suitable for corporate meetings and there are three food halls.

The third floor also houses multiple food halls, with plans to serve fast food, Thai and Chinese cuisine. On the third floor, the panorama of the northern side captivates with its breathtaking beauty. Vast open spaces and meandering spiral views of the Turag River create a truly mesmerising experience.

Upon the grand opening, scheduled seven to eight months later, a commitment to 'Fine Dining' signifies a focus on delivering high-quality service.

Photo: Courtesy

'Peace under the trees'

The terrain was low, filled with sand and susceptible to winds that carried the sand particles. To counter this, Humayun took the initiative to plant numerous trees. The bamboo groves on the western side now stand prominently visible while banyan trees grace the north side, and hejal trees adorn the west side.

Along the six-kilometre road leading from the main road to the restaurant, shade trees have been meticulously planted on both sides. The hope is that the impact of sand will significantly diminish before the next monsoon season, which holds particular importance.

While the monsoon brings much-needed rain, it will also test the integrity of the structure. Any potential leaks or cracks in the containers will be exposed and help the team understand the impact of the prevailing winds. Thus, the grand opening is scheduled after the next monsoon.

The restaurant's architect, Sheikh Mohammad Rezwan, envisioned using burnt kerosene wood for the base to evoke a ship-like atmosphere.

The idea of making tables from the cutouts removed from the walls while connecting the two containers, as well as using sandwich panels for insulation to mitigate heat, had to be discarded since there would be air conditioning.

Nevertheless, a touch of nature is incorporated with creepers adorning almost all side walls, adding a green element to the structure. Rezwan's commitment to creating structures with recycled materials adds an intriguing dimension to the restaurant.

Quest for uniqueness

Rezwan earned his BArch (Bachelor of Architecture) from BUET in 2012 before joining the Department of Architecture at the State University. Simultaneously, he along with some classmates and friends, founded an architecture firm, initially focusing on designing residential buildings. However, they had this knack for doing something unique.

In 2014, Rezwan joined Daffodil International University. The institution was actively involved in various collaborations with universities and international programs worldwide. During this period, global awareness of climate change and its impact was rising. Responding to this concern, the university adopted an environment-friendly policy.

When Daffodil relocated to its permanent campus in Birulia, the university prioritised the use of reusable and renewable materials in construction. This commitment led to the establishment of a container house and a student hostel made from containers.

Rezwan is closely affiliated with the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB), which engages in various architectural research and practices. One notable initiative involves designing low-cost, eco-friendly and sustainable houses for marginalised communities in villages. Rezwan actively participates in this project.

Prior to this project, Rezwan had garnered attention from university authorities for his recycling efforts. So when the opportunity arose to construct a building on the banks of the Turag River, he was approached. Opting for a unique design, he chose to use shipping containers for the project.

While container-based structures are not uncommon in Dhaka, Rezwan's vision stood out. Drawing inspiration from various sources showcasing foreign container facilities, he meticulously crafted models using plastic wood.

"I wanted to showcase the container's inherent beauty and make it as visible as possible," he explains.

The container's flexibility and dimensionality captivated Rezwan, leading him to stack and combine them creatively. By incorporating features such as balconies and designing them in a modular fashion, he achieved a structure reminiscent of a Lego house. The three-story design unveiled a remarkable aesthetic, and Rezwan effortlessly obtained approval from the relevant authorities.

Ready-made walls, roofs and doors

At present, the construction process can be broadly categorised into two types: wet and dry. Traditional buildings constructed with materials such as cement, concrete and bricks use up loads of water. Whereas structures made from container-like materials follow a dry construction process, often involving extensive welding.

Container installations are particularly popular in colder countries, offering quick and cost-effective habitable solutions. Families in such regions create homes in containers near forests or water bodies, taking advantage of the ready-made walls, roofs and doors. These containers are suitable for colder climates as their iron composition helps retain interior heat and reduces the impact of external cold.

However, in our country, the scorching heat during summer poses a challenge. Containers tend to absorb high temperatures, making adequate cross-ventilation essential. Rezwan has sought to optimise the use of the nearby river to address this issue by incorporating a covering of creepers on the outer walls to mitigate heat absorption.

Photo: Courtesy

The installation employs a combination of containers and glass for ventilation, with a preference for natural airflow over air conditioning. Rezwan discourages the use of air conditioning and polished floors due to their contribution to the rising temperatures in Dhaka. While AC may provide comfort to those within, its heat emission contributes to an elevated microclimate temperature. Recent research indicates that higher temperatures also extend the range of mosquitoes, increasing the incidence of diseases such as dengue.

"I think the interconnectedness of health, housing and the environment is important for a holistic approach to address these complex issues," said Rezwan.

'Containers are available'

If there were no AC in the restaurant, would it not affect the number of guests coming in?

"Yes, it would, especially because we no longer share the same connection with nature. And it is important to consider the guests' needs. That's why the interior must be well-maintained and polished. Additionally, if the temperature rises to 40 degrees, using AC becomes essential," Rezwan answered.

Rezwan utilised eight containers on the ground floor, four on the second floor and two on the third floor. This arrangement resulted in a gradual decrease in weight, making it lighter from bottom to top. The weight is evenly distributed by strategically placing the containers horizontally and vertically. Furthermore, there is an ongoing project to construct an additional structure adjacent to the restaurant using the remaining six containers, effectively extending the restaurant's space to 5,500 square feet.

Container construction is gaining popularity in our country due to the abundance of idle government lands. Since permanent structures cannot be erected on government-leased land, container houses offer a practical alternative. The construction can be completed within two and a half months without the need for a foundation.

In case the restaurant doesn't thrive, converting it into a rest house is not a tall order. It can also be repurposed as a mega mall or auditorium. With several seaports in our country, containers are easily available and range from Tk1,80,000 to Tk2,00,000.