Shafiq R Bhuiyan
28 April, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 05:22 pm

Can we introduce ‘Oldies Café’ for senior citizens?

The cafe would provide social and care needs, much like daycare centres provide for children but tailored to an older age group offering music sessions, arts and crafts, trained staff to assist with medication management and more

Shafiq R Bhuiyan
28 April, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 05:22 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

In 2012, I worked for HelpAge International, an international NGO that advocates for the rights of older people. While there, I became aware of the global issue of ageing. We knew that by 2043, the number of people aged 60 and over would exceed that of younger generations in the world. However, there was not much discussion about this issue at the time.

Following the discovery of a significant demographic shift in Bangladesh, there has been a growing conversation about the country's ageing population.

According to the Population and Housing Census of 2022, over 15.3 million people in Bangladesh aged 60 or above account for 9.28% of the total population, an increase from 7.48% in 2011. By 2025, one out of every 10 Bangladeshi citizens will be 60 years old or older, and by 2050, this number will increase to one out of every five.

The café will remind people that ageing is a natural part of life and that everyone deserves to live with dignity and purpose regardless of age. As we continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities of an ageing population, initiatives like the Oldies Café will offer a beacon of hope and innovation.

These statistics highlight the importance of prioritising policies that support the growing older population. To reduce the burden on the working generation and keep the seniors active, we must concentrate on providing healthcare, social interests, financial planning for retirement and dedicated care services to ensure a better quality of life.
 
The growing number of older adults will increase the demand for better healthcare services and improved quality of life. As urbanisation increases and the trend towards smaller families continues, the country's social dynamics will change, leading to the need for an enhanced social life for older adults through greater community engagement and social support.

Modern societies often overlook the needs of older adults in favour of childcare. However, just as children benefit from social interaction and engaging activities, so do our older parents and grandparents.

To address this issue, I have thought of an establishment for senior citizens. It could be a small, cosy place that creates a warm and welcoming environment where older adults can gather, socialise, and participate in various activities tailored to their interests and abilities. You could even combine it with a daycare for children.

I named the concept 'The Oldies Café.' It could be a unique solution for senior citizens. It would provide social and care needs, much like daycare centres provide for children.

Working family members can offer their elderly parents a place to enjoy enriching experiences, including activities ranging from arts and crafts to music sessions, gentle exercise classes and group outings, while staying mentally and physically active with the Oldies Café.

Emphasising personalised care could be a critical aspect of the Oldies Café. Trained staff members will assist with daily tasks, medication management and other support services as needed, ensuring that each individual receives the attention and care they deserve. Also, the café can offer nutritious meals and snacks, catering to dietary restrictions and preferences, to promote overall health and well-being.

Beyond the practical aspects of care, the Oldies Café will foster community and belonging. Participants can forge new friendships, share stories and experiences, and enjoy meaningful social connections. For many older adults, especially those living alone or with limited social networks, the café would serve as a lifeline, offering companionship and a sense of purpose.

Moreover, the Oldies Café can offer a much-needed respite for family caregivers, who often shoulder the responsibility of caring for ageing loved ones while managing other commitments.

By entrusting their elderly family members to the care of the café for a few hours each day, caregivers can take essential breaks to attend to their needs, whether running errands, pursuing hobbies, or simply taking a moment to recharge.

The Oldies Café concept will benefit senior citizens, their families and the wider community. Creating inclusive spaces that celebrate the wisdom and contributions of older adults will promote intergenerational understanding and respect. The café will remind people that ageing is a natural part of life and that everyone deserves to live with dignity and purpose regardless of age.

As we continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities of an ageing population, initiatives like the Oldies Café will offer a beacon of hope and innovation.

By investing in programmes and services that prioritise the well-being of older adults, we can create a more compassionate and supportive society for generations to come. The Oldies Café presents a promising innovation that celebrates age, fosters friendships, and transforms every day into a source of joy and connection.

Shafiq R. Bhuiyan. Sketch: TBS
Shafiq R. Bhuiyan. Sketch: TBS

Shafiq R Bhuiyan, is the Vice President of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

