Best places to get showstopper Christmas delights

Regardless of religion, we all love the warm and cosy feeling that comes with the holiday seasons, especially the unique delights and desserts that characterise Christmas.

And as Christmas draws near with the new year to follow, you might be wondering where you can get them desserts to celebrate the holidays with your friends and family.

Now some people, usually the more affluent kind, prefer to visit luxurious hotels to embrace the sparkly warm lights and gorgeously adorned Christmas trees and unveil the incredible offers they provide on desserts that day.

Nonetheless, for people who want relatively reasonable options, the increased number of cafes and bakeries around the city has expanded their opportunities for you to indulge in Christmas delights as well.

From pies to macarons, these places offer all the exotic desserts to satisfy your sweet teeth and a great number of them provide you with the chance to order these unique desserts from anywhere in Dhaka. As the pandemic helped many baking enthusiasts to turn their sweet passion into a reality, Dhaka is now overwhelmed with excellent pastry or baking studios.

To make this holiday season more special, The Business Standard has picked the most drool-worthy dessert places in Dhaka.

Ganachery

Ganachery is an artisanal dessert shop operating online that sells premium french desserts. The desserts look too beautiful to be munched and the shop is especially renowned for its assorted dessert boxes. Therefore, serving the most unique assorted box for Christmas was also mandatory. Their Christmas wreath box brought a traditional twist to foreign desserts in a sophisticated way.

Photo: Courtesy

Their Christmas Special assorted box called Ganachery Wreath includes Bhapa pitha macarons, which is too interesting to be missed. Other than that, it includes sinful desserts like S'more macarons, Soan Papri truffles, Chocolate cream cheese truffles, Chocolate caramel mini tarts, Strawberry choux craquelin, Pistachio choux craqueline, Vanilla meringues and Candy cane meringues. It costs Tk1,600 only and they deliver all over Dhaka.

Precious Pies

Precious Pies is a heaven for pie lovers and a gem of an online boulangerie in Dhaka. They are famous for their quiche and the diverse sorts of pies they offer. Traditionally, Americans are fond of enjoying pecan pies which are also available at Precious pie costing Tk999 serving two people. The larger version costs Tk2,999 and serves eight people. This might be the only place in Dhaka where Pecan pie can be easily found.

Photo: Courtesy

For Christmas special desserts, they are also promoting Coconut pies which have a creamy coconut filling inside the buttery shortbread pie crust. The mini version of this pie costs Tk599 and the regular version costs Tk2,300. Surprisingly, they also have another brand called Patisserie Decadent, which serves a plethora of interesting desserts, the grandeur Croquembouche. This is also their Christmas special which comes in four different sizes. Whether you're hosting or going to a gathering, this is a great addition to any dessert spread. 25 pieces of Croquembouche costs Tk2,625.

Delifrance Bangladesh

This brand has been serving sweet and savoury items for more than 30 years globally, and in Bangladesh, they have also established itself as a reliable source of authentic French desserts. For Christmas, the cafe is offering multiple special items including their signature item croissant with a Christmassy twist, gingerbread cheesecake, apple swirl and more. The croissant consists of minced fruit filled with dates, apricots, sultanas, currants, raisins, apples and brown sugar.

Photo: Courtesy

The gingerbread cheesecake looks festive with its crunchy base decorated with a cute gingerbread man and the inside is filled with cheesy goodness. The apple swirl is a unique combination of cinnamon roll and apple pie overwhelmed with the sweet cinnamony smell and covered with a light pastry jacket. The minced fruit croissant, Gingerbread cheesecake and apple swirl are priced at Tk300, Tk435 and Tk330 respectively. The bakery is situated at 114 Gulshan Avenue.

Kavazo

Kavazo is another café that is famous for its premium assorted dessert boxes. Their scrumptious desserts have made them a public favourite within two years of establishment. To make the Christmas more memorable, they are offering a platter which consists of one mixed nut brownie, one peanut praline tart, one pina colada mousse, one hazelnut mousse, one silky strawberry dome and one decadent chocolate tart.

Photo: Courtesy

The platter costs Tk2,250 and soon they are launching Christmas special cakes as well. All of the above-mentioned items are luxuriously decorated with edible shimmery Christmas ornaments and will be a perfect addition to your holiday dessert adventure. The shop is situated at Suvastu Jahanara Square, Banani.

The Flourist

The flourist is one of the oldest online bakeries in town, popularly known for their exquisitely designed themed cakes. But name one desert and you will definitely find them there. They serve special sweet delights based on different occasions, so offering something on Christmas is given. For Christmas, they are serving cakes, cupcakes, cookies, truffles and more, all in Christmas-themed designs.

Photo: Courtesy

However, the most adorable of all must be their cupcakes with the edible Santa, reindeer, and Christmas tree designs on top of it. The flavours of these cupcakes include Red velvet, Malt chocolate, Ultimate chocolate, Black Forest, Peanut butter chocolate and more. An assorted cupcake box consists of 12 cupcakes and costs Tk1,200, whereas a single cupcake is priced at Tk250.