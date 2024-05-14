Fargo and Dutch-based Saf Invest to jointly invest in local food processing industry

Economy

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 02:54 pm

Related News

Fargo and Dutch-based Saf Invest to jointly invest in local food processing industry

TBS Report
14 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 02:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh-based Fargo Private Limited and Netherland-based Saf Invest BV signed a joint venture agreement to invest in the country's food processing industry.

Fargo Private's Chairman and Managing Director Hamidul H Khan and Saf Invest's owner El Yan Saf signed the agreement at the event held today (14 May).

Hamidul H Khan stated that the joint venture will operate its business in Bangladesh under Fargo, with El Yan Saf joining the company's board as a representative of Saf Invest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

There have been many instances of food adulteration documented in Bangladesh. In this context, Fargo Private Limited started a joint venture between Netherlands and Bangladesh to produce and market healthy food products following the advice of the World Health Organization, he added.

According to the press conference, the Netherlands is the world's best in agricultural food production and processing technology after the United States.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

This is why our joint-venture with Netherland will accelerate the process of ensuring quality healthy food products for consumers in Bangladesh by improving food production and processing technology, ensuring traceability and compliance, said El Yan Saf.

"This joint-venture will also enrich our food and agricultural export operations in Europe and the Middle East," Hamidul added.

Fargo started the business in 2020, opening several outlets in Dhaka. Its chairman aims to open outlets across the country with their food items.

Hamidul said, "We can run our business globally through joint collaboration, using Dutch technologies."

Top News

food adulteration / food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

6h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

2h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

3h | Videos
What is ROBUST AI?

What is ROBUST AI?

4h | Videos
Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

5h | Videos