Fargo and Dutch-based Saf Invest to jointly invest in local food processing industry

Bangladesh-based Fargo Private Limited and Netherland-based Saf Invest BV signed a joint venture agreement to invest in the country's food processing industry.

Fargo Private's Chairman and Managing Director Hamidul H Khan and Saf Invest's owner El Yan Saf signed the agreement at the event held today (14 May).

Hamidul H Khan stated that the joint venture will operate its business in Bangladesh under Fargo, with El Yan Saf joining the company's board as a representative of Saf Invest.

There have been many instances of food adulteration documented in Bangladesh. In this context, Fargo Private Limited started a joint venture between Netherlands and Bangladesh to produce and market healthy food products following the advice of the World Health Organization, he added.

According to the press conference, the Netherlands is the world's best in agricultural food production and processing technology after the United States.

Photo: TBS

This is why our joint-venture with Netherland will accelerate the process of ensuring quality healthy food products for consumers in Bangladesh by improving food production and processing technology, ensuring traceability and compliance, said El Yan Saf.

"This joint-venture will also enrich our food and agricultural export operations in Europe and the Middle East," Hamidul added.

Fargo started the business in 2020, opening several outlets in Dhaka. Its chairman aims to open outlets across the country with their food items.

Hamidul said, "We can run our business globally through joint collaboration, using Dutch technologies."