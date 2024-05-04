Schools, colleges to reopen Sunday after heat closure

Education

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 07:15 pm

Related News

Schools, colleges to reopen Sunday after heat closure

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 07:15 pm
Schools, colleges to reopen Sunday after heat closure

All the schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country will continue operations as usual from tomorrow, the education ministry said in a notice today (4 May).

"Classroom activities will continue in all educational institutions across the country starting from tomorrow, provided that they adhere to the conditions outlined by the Ministry of Education in the notice issued previously on 25 April," reads the notice.

According to the conditions of the ministry, daily assemblies at these institutions will remain suspended until the heatwave becomes tolerable.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It also directed that all activities exposing students to direct sunlight be limited.

The directive also stated that classes will be held on Saturdays to compensate for the educational gap resulting from the closure until further notice.

On Friday (3 May), the ministry issues notice declaring all educational institutions in 25 districts, including Dhaka, closed for today due to the ongoing heatwave sweeping over the country.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued again a country-wide heatwave alert message yesterday for the next 48 hours.

Top News

educational institutes / Bangladesh / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

10h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

Lionel Messi: from football star to industrial entrepreneur

2h | Videos
Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

Why are people suddenly leaving Canada?

32m | Videos
How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

3h | Videos
That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

7h | Videos