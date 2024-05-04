Schools, colleges to reopen Sunday after heat closure

All the schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country will continue operations as usual from tomorrow, the education ministry said in a notice today (4 May).

"Classroom activities will continue in all educational institutions across the country starting from tomorrow, provided that they adhere to the conditions outlined by the Ministry of Education in the notice issued previously on 25 April," reads the notice.

According to the conditions of the ministry, daily assemblies at these institutions will remain suspended until the heatwave becomes tolerable.

It also directed that all activities exposing students to direct sunlight be limited.

The directive also stated that classes will be held on Saturdays to compensate for the educational gap resulting from the closure until further notice.

On Friday (3 May), the ministry issues notice declaring all educational institutions in 25 districts, including Dhaka, closed for today due to the ongoing heatwave sweeping over the country.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) issued again a country-wide heatwave alert message yesterday for the next 48 hours.