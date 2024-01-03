Fake notice about nationwide holidays from 5 to 8 Jan making rounds in social media: Ministry

A fake notice about a polls-time nationwide holiday is making rounds in social media, the public administration ministry has said.

Speaking on the matter to The Business Standard, Public Administration Additional Secretary Md Muhidul Islam said, "A fake notifice has been circulated on social media citing the Ministry of Public Administration. Where the spelling of 'proggapon' [notification] is misspelt. No date of issuance is mentioned.

"And the last line of the bogus notification says 'Legal action will be taken against those who neglect to declare holidays, including financial penalty', which is not official terminology."

The Public Administration ministry has also issued a press statement debunking the bogus notice.

"A fake notice regarding the declaration of holiday from 5 to 8 January marking the occasion of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections is being circulated on various social media. Which is not issued by the Ministry of Public Administration," the ministry said in a press statement today (3 January).

The ministry urged everyone not to heed the fake notice.

In today's press statement, the ministry said it has only announced a public holiday on 7 January marking the national polls in a notice issued on 28 December.

As per the 28 December notice, all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices, institutions, organisations, and teachers, officials, and employees of public and private educational institutions will exercise their right to vote.

"For the convenience of voting, a general holiday has been announced throughout the country. The notification can be found on the website of the Ministry of Public Administration," said the ministry.