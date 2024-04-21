Fact-checking is the cure for misinformation spread: Stephen Ibelli

Misinformation is deadly, fueling violence and harming lives. Therefore, vigilance in fact-checking and verifying sources is crucial, just as monitoring one's health is essential, said Stephen Ibelli, public affairs counsellor at the US Embassy in Bangladesh.

"Misinformation can have life-or-death consequences. It can cause people to be violent. Just like in healthcare, you do constant checkups; you need to constantly check your facts and the sources," he said during an event titled "The War Against Misinformation Continues: CMIB Wrap Up" on Sunday at the EMK Center, Dhaka.

The event, organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), marked the culmination of a year-long project titled "Confronting Misinformation in Bangladesh," conducted in collaboration with the US Department of State.

"Disinformation and misinformation will always be in the public space and, in some ways, have increased with the rise of social media. And this can be dangerous. It can cause violence," Stephen said.

He said, "When I was in Nigeria, 20 people died from drinking salt water because there was misinformation on social media about it being a cure for ebola."

"You need to have multiple sources in reporting, this will help with fact-checking. We talked about facts and not opinions. In the US teachers teach their students about fact-checking. And fact-checking is something we need to do as media professionals," Stephen concluded.

Over the past twelve months, CGS has organised 14 dialogue and training sessions across Bangladesh, aiming to dissect the mechanisms of misinformation while addressing the challenges associated with combating it at local and national levels.

Employing a multi-faceted approach encompassing media literacy training, dialogue sessions, and policy advocacy talk shows, CGS provided a platform for diverse perspectives on countering misinformation, promoting journalistic integrity, and navigating Bangladesh's intricate media landscape.

The project engaged various stakeholders, including journalists, media experts, and fact-checkers, in devising and implementing effective strategies to combat the proliferation of false and misleading information. The closing event served as a testament to the successful completion of this initiative.

The closing event was marked by introductory remarks from Zillur Rahman, executive director of CGS, who provided an overview of the project's key activities and achievements.

Journalists representing various media outlets across Bangladesh participated in the event, engaging in a question-and-answer session with the speakers.

Zillur Rahman highlighted the persistent challenges of misinformation and disinformation, expressing his belief that despite completing the event, smear campaigns and misinformation will continue.

He stressed the vital link between democracy and the prevalence of misinformation, stating, "Without democracy, misinformation and disinformation will proliferate in the country."

Zillur asserted resilience against such campaigns, saying, "Neither misinformation, disinformation, nor smear campaigns will deter our resolve."