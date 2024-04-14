Banks, stock, offices, courts to open on Monday after Eid holiday

After six days of Eid and Pahela Baisakh vacation, offices, courts, banks-stock markets are set to open on Monday.

The holidaymakers are arriving in the capital after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, the biggest religious festival of the Muslim community.

On the occasion of Eid, April 10, 11, and 12 (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday) were public holidays. After Eid, there was a weekly holiday on Saturday, April 13, and a Bengali New Year holiday on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh on Sunday, April 14. As a result, employees are enjoying holidays from 10th to 14th April.

After six consecutive days of holidays, all will join work on Monday.

However, many of the government and private sector workers who have gone outside Dhaka for Eid have taken optional leave. As a result, it will take a few more days to start the proceedings in full swing in the offices, courts, banks, and stock market.

Besides, schools and colleges will also open next week. Then the capital will return to normal.

In previous years, it has been seen that on the first working day after the Eid holiday turnout remains poor.