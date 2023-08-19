The ultimate guide to the top 5 gaming keyboards

In the fast-paced world of gaming, every millisecond counts. A high-quality gaming keyboard can make all the difference, providing responsiveness, customisation, and durability that can enhance your gaming experience. In this review, we'll look into the five best gaming keyboards of 2023, analysing their features, performance, and overall value to help you make an informed decision.

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT stands as a true flagship gaming keyboard, embodying top-tier performance and luxury. Boasting Cherry MX Speed switches, the keyboard offers rapid actuation and precise responsiveness, ideal for both fast-paced shooters and strategy games.

The RGB backlighting for each key is captivating and can be personalised using Corsair's iCUE software. This lets you craft intricate lighting effects that synchronise seamlessly with your gaming arrangement.

Dedicated macro keys with a wrist rest provide a comfortable and versatile gaming experience. The aircraft-grade aluminium frame adds durability, while USB passthrough and dedicated media controls further elevate the keyboard's functionality. Although priced at a premium, the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT delivers on its promises, making it a top choice for serious gamers seeking the best.

Price: TK17,000

Where to buy:

1) Star Tech

2) TechLand

3) Ryans Computers

Razer Huntsman Elite

Razer's Huntsman Elite continues to be a powerhouse in the gaming keyboard market. Fitted with Razer's cutting-edge optomechanical switches, this keyboard guarantees rapid response times and a gratifying tactile sensation.

The RGB Chroma backlighting, customisable to your preferences, envelops you in an engaging gaming atmosphere, perfectly complementing Razer's stylish design. The included wrist rest guarantees comfort during extended gaming marathons, while the dedicated media controls add a touch of convenience to your experience.

The Huntsman Elite also features a magnetic ergonomic wrist rest, providing additional comfort and support. Razer's Synapse software allows for deep customisation of lighting and macros, further enhancing the keyboard's appeal. A cornerstone for competitive gamers, the Razer Huntsman Elite stands out with its unique optomechanical switches and top-tier build.

Price: TK22,500

Where to buy:

Star Tech

Amazon

TechLand

Ryans Computers

SteelSeries Apex Pro

The SteelSeries Apex Pro introduces a unique twist to a gaming keyboard with its adjustable mechanical switches. The keyboard boasts OmniPoint switches that can be tuned to your preferred actuation force, catering to variety of gaming styles.

This customisation feature is a game-changer, allowing you to find the perfect balance between responsiveness and comfort. The aircraft-grade aluminium frame and customisable RGB lighting contribute to the Apex Pro's premium feel.

Again, a set of macro keys, along with a magnetic wrist rest, enhances usability. SteelSeries' Engine software facilitates comprehensive customisation, enabling you to create profiles and manage lighting effects effortlessly. With its innovative adjustable switches, the SteelSeries Apex Pro offers a highly personalised gaming experience that is hard to match.

Price: TK20,000

Where to buy:

1) TechLand

2) Ryans Computers

3) Amazon

Logitech G Pro X

The Logitech G Pro X caters to esports enthusiasts and competitive gamers who demand performance and portability. Designed in partnership with professional esports players, this keyboard boasts hot-swappable switches, enabling effortless switch replacements without the need for soldering. This ensures peak performance tailored to your preferred gaming style.

The compact tenkeyless design saves space and makes it highly portable. The customisable RGB lighting managed through Logitech's G Hub software, allows for vibrant lighting effects and synchronisation with other Logitech devices. The detachable micro USB cable adds to the keyboard's portability.

While lacking some of the extra features of its competitors, the Logitech G Pro X excels in delivering a straightforward, no-nonsense gaming keyboard that focuses on performance.

Price: TK11,000

Where to buy:

1) Star Tech

2) TechLand

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX

The ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX is a compact gaming keyboard that packs a punch. Equipped with ASUS' RX Red Optical Mechanical switches, the keyboard boasts rapid response times and durability, making it an excellent choice for competitive gaming. The compact layout includes dedicated media controls and customisable RGB lighting that adds a touch of flair.

ASUS' Armoury Crate software enables easy customisation and synchronisation with other ASUS peripherals. The aluminium top plate ensures sturdiness, while the ergonomic wrist rest enhances comfort during extended gaming sessions. The ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX caters to gamers who value performance, portability, and a unique visual style.

Price: TK11,000

Where to buy:

Star Tech

TechLand

Ryans Computers

Our Verdict

In the dynamic world of gaming keyboards, these five options stand out as the best choices in 2023. Each keyboard offers a unique set of features, from customisable switches to stunning RGB lighting.

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT impresses with its premium build quality, while the Razer Huntsman Elite shines with its optomechanical switches. The SteelSeries Apex Pro introduces adjustable switches for unparalleled customisation, and the Logitech G Pro X focuses on performance and portability.

Lastly, the ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX delivers a compact design without compromising on performance. Whatever your gaming preferences, these top-tier keyboards are sure to elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

