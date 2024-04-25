Fallout 76 sees over one million players in a day

Fallout 76 has reported over one million players in just one day. Following the rising interest in the 'Fallout' TV series on Prime Video, Bethesda, the game's developer, reported nearly five million new players across all Fallout games in just one day.

These include the original titles, Fallout 3, 4, and 76, as well as Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout Shelter. After confirming Season 2 of the 'Fallout' TV show, showrunners have discussed plans to align the series with the video games.

While companies like Microsoft and Sony haven't shared specific player numbers, Steam data shows a significant increase in players for Fallout games.

