Four Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift

Tech

BSS/AFP
16 February, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 12:32 pm

Related News

Four Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift

Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo have long competed to be the console of choice, with exclusive blockbuster titles from their own studios or in deals with other game makers

BSS/AFP
16 February, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 12:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Microsoft on Thursday shook up the video game world with word it is making some once-exclusive Xbox video games available for play on rival consoles.

Xbox head Phil Spencer did not specify which titles were expanding beyond the Xbox, but the Verge, citing unnamed sources, said they will be "Hi-Fi Rush", "Pentiment", "Sea of Thieves" and "Grounded."

"Over the next five or 10 years, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry," Spencer said in a podcast.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But Xbox is not changing its "fundamental exclusive strategy," with "no promise" of more games to follow, he said.

"So if you're on those other platforms, and you see these four games coming, please don't take it as some signal that everything's coming. It's not."

The move comes as Microsoft looks to boost Xbox sales that have lagged those of Sony PlayStation consoles, and to ramp up revenue from subscriptions to its cloud gaming service.

By putting its weight behind software and subscriptions, Xbox could be trying to match the success of TV streaming giant Netflix.

Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo have long competed to be the console of choice, with exclusive blockbuster titles from their own studios or in deals with other game makers.

Outside studios, in contrast, typically seek to reach the broadest number of gamers with big-name titles playable on all consoles and Windows-powered computers (PCs).

"Why did Xbox wait one week and let their entire community have a meltdown if the only thing worth reporting was that four smallish titles are going to go multi-platform?" wrote a member of a Reddit forum devoted to the Spencer podcast.

Another member of the forum argued this is just the start of Xbox games heading for PlayStation and other rivals.

"This is a major deal," the forum member wrote.

"When they started porting games to PC they said it would only be a few and now look at it."

PlayStation challenger

Circana video games executive director Mat Piscatella said Xbox is continuing a strategy of expanding access to titles -- particularly those that make more money the bigger the online community of players.

If Microsoft-owned blockbusters such as "Minecraft" and "Call of Duty" remain playable on an array of platforms, freeing up small Xbox games in a similar fashion is not industry-shaking, Piscatella cautioned.

Spending on video game content, hardware and accessories in the United States reached $57.2 billion in 2023, according to market tracker Circana.

Money spent on video game hardware was $6.6 billion, with PlayStation 5 sales offsetting declines of Xbox and Nintendo Switch purchases, Circana reported.

"Hogwarts Legacy" -- which is available on multiple platforms -- was the top-selling game of last year in the United States.

Similar moves are unlikely any time soon at Microsoft's Japanese gaming rivals Sony and Nintendo, said Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based consultancy Kantan Games.

"I don't think Sony is under pressure to bring their exclusive hits to rival Microsoft," Toto told AFP.

"Sony is in some way a multi-platform developer already, as you can play several of their PlayStation blockbusters on the PC."

And forget Mario or Pokemon ever coming to the PC or PlayStation: "Nintendo will never give up on their exclusives, as their own games are absolutely critical for the company's identity," he said.

"It's economic pressure that made Microsoft bring a first batch of Xbox games to other platforms... Microsoft has been number three following Sony and Nintendo for years now, and they have now decided it's time for a big move."

Sales from Xbox content and services were up 61 percent in the final three months of last year, driven mostly by Microsoft's acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, according to quarterly earnings figures.

Microsoft launched its blockbuster takeover in January 2022, an acquisition that made it the world's third-largest gaming company by revenue.

Game

Xbox / Gaming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

5h | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

3h | Panorama
Recognition would give Palestine more political, legal and even symbolic power. Photo: Reuters

Would a recognised Palestine help end the Gaza conflict?

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

15h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

16h | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

18h | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

20h | Videos