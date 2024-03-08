7 decades of gaming industry: Where does its inclusivity stand?

In 2016, a study has shed light on the persistent sexualisation of female characters in video games compared to their male counterparts.

Teresa Lynch, a researcher in media communications at Indiana University, spearheaded the study titled "Sexy, Strong, and Secondary: A Content Analysis of Female Characters in Video Games across 31 Years." Lynch meticulously analysed data from 571 playable female characters spanning from 1989 to 2014, where she revealed that exaggerated sexual traits such as enlarged breasts and slim waists were most commonly portrayed in fighting games like "Mortal Kombat," as well as games rated Teen and above.

One prominent example cited in the study is Lara Croft, originally depicted as a voluptuous character sporting revealing attire. However, recent iterations have portrayed Croft with a more realistic physique and attire, such as wearing pants instead of short shorts.

While the hyper-sexualisation of female characters has somewhat decreased since 1995, the study underscores that women in gaming are still predominantly objectified and frequently relegated to secondary roles compared to male characters. Beyond mere representation, the study suggests that such depictions may have negative implications for industry revenue. Despite comprising 47% of the gaming population, female gamers often avoid titles featuring overly sexualised female characters.

More than 70 years since the inception of early games, gaming has transcended from being just an industry to becoming an integral part of our lives, akin to the internet.

When Josef Kates created Bertie the Brain, one of the earliest computer games, he couldn't have foreseen that he was laying the groundwork for a global industry. Likewise, he likely had no idea that figures like Ralph Baer, who patented the first home video game system, would come to dominate the profession.

According to a report published by the World Economic Forum in 2022, the value of this industry has already exceeded $300 billion and by the end of 2026 it could be worth $321 billion. The report titled "Gaming is booming and is expected to keep growing. This chart tells you all you need to know" also says that this industry boomed during Covid pandemic. Millions of new players splashed out on games and consoles during Covid-19 lockdowns. Some of them claimed that gaming during the pandemic helped with their mental health.

Essentially, we're witnessing a new era where gaming isn't just a recreational activity but also a platform for learning, appealing to both kids and adults alike. The pressing question that emerges is: What lessons are our children, the 'future' generation, absorbing from these video games? Is it solely about teamwork and sportsmanship, or could they be exposed to more troubling concepts such as sexism and misogyny? Could we create an inclusive industry for both male and female gamers?

Like any other industry, we must think of creating a gender inclusive gaming industry for our future generation. Numerous studies worldwide have reached a troubling consensus that a significant number of popular games actively perpetuate sexism, promote unrealistic body standards, and contribute to the cultivation of toxic masculinity in our culture.

A journal article published on sex role in the society in 2007 showed that among 225 video game covers examined, it was discovered that while male characters were more prominently featured, female characters were often depicted with exaggerated and objectified sexualised traits.

The hyper-sexualised portrayal of characters like Final Fantasy VII's Tifa Lockhart and Catwoman often obscures their non-physical attributes. These exaggerated depictions not only foster hostility towards women among male gamers but also contribute to negative body image issues for female gamers.

Not only their hyper sexual portrayal but also their unrealistic avatar sexually objectify men and women. The majority of video game characters are stylised representations. While female characters are often depicted with exaggerated proportions and clothing, male characters also tend to adhere to unrealistic standards, often embodying extreme masculinity. From any Barbie game to any survival video game it is no different.

The portrayal of male characters in video games often presents them as larger-than-life, hyper-masculine figures, which can be problematic. It's concerning because we don't want young boys (or older ones) to internalise these exaggerated representations as ideals to emulate. Just like girls, boys also face body image issues when confronted with unrealistic depictions in the media.

In my point of view, both the male and female characters in any game are specially designed for the male gaze and male ego satisfaction. As Jimquisition pointed out in his thorough take-down of male objectification in games, male characters are what men want to be, and female characters are what men want to have. The power fantasy often perpetuated in video games is further reinforced by the typical roles assigned to female characters—such as the damsel in distress or the reward awaiting completion of a challenge. Even when female characters are depicted as capable and influential figures within the narrative, they are frequently objectified through aspects like their clothing, camera angles, or poses.

Costuming stands out as one of the most blatant forms of sexualisation in gaming. While the chain-mail bikini is a notorious example, some character designs make it seem modest by comparison. When discussing costume choices, particularly with children, it's crucial to consider who is designing the characters and who they're being designed for.

However, when a video game presents a character in a chain-mail bikini, it's essential to delve into the motivations behind such design choices. Who created her? Why was she designed that way? And who was the target audience? Typically, in such scenarios, the designers, marketers, and presumed consumers are predominantly men.

The process of character design and marketing involves intricate decision-making, often driven by the assumption that sex sells. This approach is based on the belief that men are the primary consumers of video games, thus, the inclusion of sexy women is seen as a way to boost sales.

The sexualisation of character design in video games extends beyond revealing clothing; it encompasses anatomically impossible features that can have serious implications for children. Female characters are often depicted as thin with disproportionately large breasts and hips, vacant stares, long legs, and poses deliberately designed to accentuate these attributes.

Moreover, the way female characters stand, walk, move, and speak in games can also be sexualised. They often stand while showing off their body, mouths open, and chests thrust forward, while their dialogue may be flirtatious. Additionally, women are more likely to be depicted engaging in sexual acts within the game.

Exposure to such depictions in video games, as in any other media, can negatively impact children by affecting their self-esteem and body image. It reinforces the idea that women's bodies are inherently sexual and not by choice.

It's crucial for kids to understand that these depictions are not ideals to aspire to, either for themselves or in a romantic partner. They should question why characters are designed this way and consider who they are designed for.

A recent study indicates that female characters in video games have experienced a reduction in sexualisation compared to previous years. While the sexual portrayal of women in video games persists, findings from Indiana University researchers suggest a declining trend in objectification over the past decade.

The study examined female characters in a sample of 571 games released between 1983 (marking the introduction of the first anthropomorphic female characters in a video game) and 2014. The researchers specifically focused on games featuring playable female characters, excluding those based on franchises like X-Men, to concentrate solely on the portrayal of female characters by the video game industry.

Costume designs and diverse body representations hold potential not only for promoting body positivity but also for fostering greater inclusivity within the gaming industry. Currently, the representation of queer and trans communities remains significantly lacking, with few popular games featuring characters from these communities.

Introducing androgynous clothing options can be a positive step forward, as it allows individuals to express their sexuality with confidence. For example, the 2018 Spider-Man video game demonstrates inclusivity by prominently featuring pride flags and challenging sexism through altering the attire of Black Cat, a key character in the game.

This is a small step but can be a great example for the entire gaming industry to follow to promote and create gender inclusiveness.

In an industry primarily shaped by the preferences and expectations of a youthful, predominantly male demographic, combating objectification remains a formidable challenge. However, this challenge does not justify complacency. Remarkable progress has indeed been made over recent decades, exemplified by Lara Croft's evolution from a hyper-sexualized figure to a complex, resilient character in the recent Tomb Raider reboot.

As the average age of gamers increases, there's a noticeable maturation within the industry. Nevertheless, the allure of appealing to the youthful male demographics' impulses remains a temptation for developers and publishers.