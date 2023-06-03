Trot with totes

Sustainability is now a game-changer in the fashion industry. More than ever, businesses are capitalising on the shift in consumer priorities towards sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Tote bags are a direct result of that consumer perception change in the market. Tote bags are versatile, durable, and reusable, making them a great alternative to single-use plastic bags.

The rise of tote bags can also be attributed to the trend towards more casual, practical styles. Tote bags are often made from natural materials such as cotton or canvas, and they come in a wide range of colours and designs, making them a popular fashion accessory.

Versatility also plays a big part in the rise of tote bags. They can be used for mutiple purposes, such as carrying groceries, books, and other items. Tote bags are also easy to pack and store, making them a convenient option for travel.

A lot of brands have emerged in recent times that are creating stylish and trendy tote bags that people can use to express their style. TBS lists three such brands.

IZU

Although most of these bags are bought by women, IZU's bags are unisex, and the brand has a lot of male customers as well. The bags are made of corduroy, denim, gabardine and other local fabric. The brand's manufacturing facility is located on the outskirts of Dhaka, where the stitchers work as a team.

IZU's bags are unique, the quality is great, and the fabrics are stitched perfectly so that the bags are strong enough to hold books and laptops. The bags are primarily designed to cater to students. They, however, serve other purposes too.

Price Range: Tk700- Tk900

Where to find: www.facebook.com/izuforyou

Clumsy Crafter BD

Clumsy Crafter BD's tote bags come with two straps for over-the-shoulder or hand-carrying and are composed of durable canvas material and corduroy fabric. Groceries, books, laptops, and other daily necessities fit perfectly in these bags. These come in 14 to 15-inches compact sizes, with colours and patterns to suit different tastes.

Canvas tote bags come in simple and patterned styles. Strong guaranteed prints on printed tote bags frequently ensure that the graphics will endure several washes. These bags are reusable and eco-friendly and are ideal for adding a splash of colour and individuality to any outfit.

In general, canvas totes are a stylish and practical option. With their durability and affordability, they make an excellent investment for everyday use.

Price Range: Tk490 - Tk750

Where to find: www.facebook.com/clumsycrafter.bd

Bagista BD

If you are looking for cute Chinese bags with cartoon prints or auspicious motifs, Bagista BD heard you right. Founded by Iftaykhar Mahmud Efti, Bagista BD started its journey in the first quarter of this year.

The brand is currently importing all its products (Tote bags, Canvas bags and purses) from China. Bagista BD offers a wide range of designs, from minimalist and elegant to colourful and vibrant, catering to different preferences. The bags are made of cotton canvas fabric and they come in 13-inch x 15-inch dimensions.

Price: Tk450 - Tk650

Where to find: www.facebook.com/bagistabd