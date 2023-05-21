Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

The carryall bag is suitable for a wide range of occasions, from informal and casual outings to formal meetings. Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Bags are indispensable accessories that strike a delicate balance between fashion and functionality. Finding the right bag can greatly simplify everyday life for both men and women.

Whether you're heading to class, office, or embarking on a tour, a bag is essential for safely and comfortably carrying your belongings. However, with the plethora of bag options available, selecting the perfect one that suits your purpose and style can be perplexing.

Before making a purchase, it's important to consider the design, durability, and, most notably, your budget. To ease this challenge, The Business Standard provides an overview of some of the most practical and fashionable bags available.

Unisex Bags

Fanny Bag

The Fanny bag is an excellent choice for seamlessly blending fashion and functionality. This hands-free bag is a lifesaver during travel, hikes, gym sessions, or while running errands. Also known as waist bags, belly bags, or fanny packs, they can be worn around the waist, hips, or over the shoulder for a cross-body look. With an adjustable clasp belt, you can easily tailor its position.

Clothing & Fanny Bag: Ecstasy.

This hassle-free bag allows you to carry essentials such as your phone, wallet, sanitiser, and other items securely. By staying attached to your body and freeing up your hands, it enables you to work efficiently while ensuring the safety of your belongings.

Moreover, the fanny bag can be the centrepiece of your outfit, providing a chic and nonchalant appearance. Wearing it around your waist offers a classic style, while slinging it across your chest creates an urban-trendy look.

Fanny bags are available in a variety of designs, ranging from monochromatic to colourful prints. Brands such as Ecstasy, Rise, MIB Spirit, Suchi Shoili, and shopping destinations like New Market offer an array of options. The price of fanny bags ranges from Tk400 to Tk2,495.

Laptop Bag

For students and working professionals constantly on the move with their laptops, a laptop bag is a must-have. Designed specifically to safeguard and transport laptops and other essential items like cables, phones, and documents, these bags provide optimal protection and comfort.

Laptop Bag: Apex.

Laptop bags come in two main styles: briefcases and backpacks. Choose a laptop briefcase if you prefer to carry it over one shoulder or across your chest with an adjustable, well-padded shoulder strap. On the other hand, opt for a laptop backpack if you desire a hands-free experience. The backpack's two straps distribute weight evenly on your shoulders, ensuring maximum comfort.

When selecting a laptop bag, consider the material, quality of zippers and closures, and the availability of compartments to organise your laptop and accessories.

You can find excellent leather laptop bags at Apex, Bata, Sailor, etc. Prices range from Tk1,673 to Tk12,990.

Backpack

Backpacks are incredibly practical and convenient for both men and women. They serve as go-to bags for students, professionals, and travellers, due to their high functionality and timeless style.

Backpack: Rene’ Bangladesh.

These versatile bags can carry everything you need, from books and lunchboxes to clothes, without any hassle. Equipped with two soft, padded shoulder straps, they evenly distribute weight, allowing for comfortable extended wear.

Backpacks come in various designs and materials, including waterproof leather, synthetic, and printed cotton. For a wide collection of monochromatic backpacks in leather and synthetic materials, explore Rise, Apex, Sailor, Bata, and MIB Spirit. If you prefer colourful printed backpacks, Rene Bangladesh and Suchi Shoili offer enticing options. Backpack prices range from Tk790 to Tk3,290.

Women's Bags

Carryall Bag

A carryall bag is a capacious shoulder bag designed to accommodate everything you need on the go. This essential bag is a must-have accessory for comfortable storage of your belongings. With a carryall bag, you can effortlessly carry your mobile phone, wallet, notebook, pen, and other essentials, ensuring you're ready for anything.

The carryall bag is suitable for a wide range of occasions, from informal and casual outings to formal meetings. It complements any outfit, creating a classic look. Whether you're wearing a salwar kameez, sari, or jeans, the carryall bag adds an elegant touch to your ensemble.

Carryall Bag: Bariq & Co.

You can find exciting carryall bags in various designs, including leather and printed cotton options, at Bata, Bariq & Co, Apex, and Clumsy Crafter BD. Prices range from Tk 600 to Tk 4,000.

Clutch Bag

A clutch bag is a small handheld bag that effortlessly adds elegance to your look while remaining functional for essential items such as cell phones, credit cards, and lipstick.

A clutch is suitable for various occasions, including weddings, formal meetings, and casual hangouts. Pair an exquisitely crafted clutch with a sari or gown to accentuate your look with a touch of elegance. For formal occasions, a minimalistic clutch perfectly complements a classic suit.

Clutch: Dhriti.

You can find clutches in different shapes and styles at La mode BD, Apex, and Sailor. Prices range from Tk1,500 to Tk4,550.

By exploring the aforementioned bag options, you can find the perfect balance between fashion and functionality, to meet your specific needs and preferences. Whether you opt for a unisex bag like the fanny bag or choose from the wide array of women's bags such as the carryall bag or clutch bag, you can confidently stride through life with both style and convenience.

Tips for taking care of your bags: