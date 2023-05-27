Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

Embarking on its splendid journey in 2019 as a humble purveyor of exquisite jewellery, Dhriti swiftly ascended to the zenith of acclaim, courtesy of its captivating repertoire of purses and clutches.

Dhriti regales fashion aficionados with an eclectic array of bags, encompassing treasures like the resplendent bridal chura, the opulent marble clutch, and the enchanting boho bags, among a myriad of other exquisite creations. Each piece is lovingly crafted to cater to the sophisticated tastes of their esteemed clientele.

With more than 70 premium and exported items, Dhriti is replete with a captivating tapestry of designs that fashionistas love to adorn themselves with.

Marble Clutch

Photo: Courtesy

Made with a resin acrylic base, the marble clutches offer remarkable versatility, suitable for both casual and formal events. Adorned with pearls and gemstones, these clutches are available in a wide range of colours.

Their smooth and polished texture makes them a perfect complement to monochromatic outfits. For a truly distinctive look, experiment with contrasting textures such as suede, leather, or lace.

A marble clutch in colours that either complement or match your attire, ensuring it enhances your overall appearance. These compact clutches measure 8x5 inches, making them ideal for weddings, formal events, and even Western attires.

Price: Tk3,800

Tibetan Clutch

Photo: Courtesy

A Tibetan clutch serves as a bold accessory, designed to make a captivating statement and enhance your outfit with its unique visual appeal. Crafted with a pure brass base and adorned with acrylic semi-precious chip work, these clutches boast intriguing textures.

To achieve a well-balanced ensemble, it is advisable to pair the handbag with neutral-coloured skirts, jeans, or t-shirts. Opting for neutral attire in shades of black, white, or beige is also a wise choice, as it allows the clutch to stand out and command attention.

Mixing and matching textures can further enhance the visual interest of your look without overpowering the outfit.

Dhriti offers Tibetan clutches in a compact size of 7.5x4.5 inches, catering to your style preferences and needs.

Price: Tk2,800

Handmade Boho Bag

Photo: Courtesy

Boho bags are renowned for their flowy fabrics and tassel embellishments, making them the perfect complement to bohemian-style maxi dresses or skirts. Available in a range of sizes, from small to large, it is essential to select the appropriate size based on the occasion.

Dhriti's boho bags, adorned with traditional patchworks of handmade embroidered fabrics. These bags come in a convenient size of 15x20 inches, making them ideal for everyday use. For a relaxed and casual look, consider pairing your boho bag with denim shorts and a t-shirt.

Price: Tk2,700