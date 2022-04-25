Step up your Eid style with Apex

Gifts and new clothes are part of Eid traditions that everyone looks forward to. Eid is around the corner, which means people are rushing to shops to look for the perfect gifts for their loved ones or find the final touch to their own Eid look. The good news is, Apex has your back with its fashion and lifestyle products.

Apex has six other brands named Maverick, Moochie, Nino Rossi, Sprint, Twinkler, and Venturini - all catering to diverse needs. From formal and high-end shoes, sports shoes, lifestyle products, and accessories, they have something for everyone. On top of that, they have released around 1,500 new designs just for Eid!

Now is the time to step up your Eid look with a few of our favourites from Apex.

Men's formal shoes

Brand: Venturini

If you are heading out to a formal event on Eid or need a gift that is sure to stand out, then this pair of formal shoes is a must-have. When it comes to formal wear for men, the devil lies in the details as they carry the design to the next level. These shoes are reminiscent of classic styles of formal footwear. However, what makes them stand out is the detail of the contrast between shiny and matte textures, making them look sophisticated.

This pair will look best with formal outfits such as suits, or semi formal attires.

The premium pair of shoes does not compromise with quality either. The soles are made of rubber, ensuring a flexible fit for your feet. Furthermore, all shoes in the Venturini line are carefully crafted with comfort in mind and this pair is no exception.

Price: Tk6,990

Women's block heel

Brand: Moochie

Eid parties are the best excuses to get dressed up, head to toe. This pair of open-toed heels from Apex's Moochie is the perfect companion for your Eid outfit. The embellishment makes it a glamorous pick for your next occasion. Even though it is bedazzled, the beige colour makes it surprisingly versatile, ensuring that it will not clash with the colour palette of your outfit.

Despite being heels, this pair is still very comfortable to wear. Short, block heels are a great option for those who want to minimise the discomfort of heels yet want to strut with the elegance it adds to footwear.

Moreover, the shape of the footbed was carefully designed to maximise the comfort for your feet. Additionally, the lightweight pair's soles are made of high quality rubber. This will ensure that they last you for a long time.

This pair of bedazzled beauties will look amazing with traditional salwar kameez and sharis.

Price: Tk2,290

Clutch bag

Brand: Moochie

An accessory can really pull an outfit together if you choose the correct one. Items like purses, bags, and clutches are the best ways to add details to your outfit.

This clutch bag is a great companion to gorgeous outfits and will be attention-worthy at any party. Instead of the usual straps, this clutch's handle comes in the form of a large ring that is studded with stones. The clutch itself is circular with a minimalist design on it, making it a very elegant piece to carry.

The clutch bag veers away from our traditional clutches, making it unique. Yet, the muted design ensures that it does not take away the attention from you.

This accessory will look beautiful paired with extravagant dresses and elegant sharis.

Price: Tk2,190

Men's Casual shirts

Brand: Maverick

If you are going for a laid back look for a gathering with friends this Eid, then the casual shirts from Apex's Maverick are the best pick.

The brand offers a large range of casual button-down shirts, ranging from long-sleeves to short-sleeves. What makes these shirts so exceptional is the vibrant colours they come in. The tones are loud and the designs are bold, letting your outfit stand out during any gathering.

Pair the breathable shirts with simple denim for the easiest Eid look. As the style of the shirts are striking, it is guaranteed that you will be the centre of attention.

Price: Tk1,690 to Tk1,890

Where to buy and where to find more

You can find all the products mentioned from any Apex outlet or you can visit their website at https://www.apex4u.com/

Furthermore, at the moment you can get 35% off your order at checkout from their online website if you order at least Tk3,500 worth of products.