A magical addition to your nightstand

With the Folding Book Lamp, you are able to experience an illuminated world every night! This whimsical and mesmerising lamp is the perfect bedside companion, offering a delightful fusion of functionality and charm that will transform your bedtime routine.

The Folding Book Lamp is not just an ordinary lamp; it's a fascinating work of art that unfolds like a book, revealing a warm and inviting glow that will give you the feel of a fairytale world. The concept is simple - a book-shaped lamp that opens up to emit a soft, warm light, setting the perfect ambience for relaxation and winding down after a long day.

At first glance, the lamp looks like an elegantly designed hardcover book, bound in premium quality leatherette material. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, making it a versatile option for any room in your home. You can even take it with you on your travels, adding a touch of magic to your hotel room or vacation rental.

What sets the novelty folding book lamp apart is its ingenious folding mechanism. With a gentle pull, the "book" unfolds to 360 degrees, revealing special light-transmitting pages. Inside, LED lights emit a soft, warm glow, perfect for reading, meditating, or creating ambience.

Its adjustable brightness lets you control the light intensity by partially opening it. The lamp has an automatic shut-off, saving energy and extending its lifespan.

This lamp is not only a brilliant addition to your home décor but also a unique and thoughtful gift for your loved ones. It brings joy and a touch of magic to any space, making it an ideal present for birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion. Its captivating design, portable nature, adjustable brightness, and safety features make it a must-have for anyone seeking to add a touch of magic and warmth to their living spaces. With this whimsical lamp by your side, every night will be a fairy tale waiting to unfold!

Price: Tk2,200

Where to buy: gadstyle.com