A magical addition to your nightstand

Brands

Sahil Yshan Chowdhury
12 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 05:47 pm

Related News

A magical addition to your nightstand

What sets the novelty folding book lamp apart is its ingenious folding mechanism. With a gentle pull, the "book" unfolds to 360 degrees, revealing special light-transmitting pages. Inside, LED lights emit a soft, warm glow, perfect for reading, meditating, or creating ambience

Sahil Yshan Chowdhury
12 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 05:47 pm
Photo:m Collected
Photo:m Collected

With the Folding Book Lamp, you are able to experience an illuminated world every night! This whimsical and mesmerising lamp is the perfect bedside companion, offering a delightful fusion of functionality and charm that will transform your bedtime routine.

The Folding Book Lamp is not just an ordinary lamp; it's a fascinating work of art that unfolds like a book, revealing a warm and inviting glow that will give you the feel of a fairytale world. The concept is simple - a book-shaped lamp that opens up to emit a soft, warm light, setting the perfect ambience for relaxation and winding down after a long day.

At first glance, the lamp looks like an elegantly designed hardcover book, bound in premium quality leatherette material. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, making it a versatile option for any room in your home. You can even take it with you on your travels, adding a touch of magic to your hotel room or vacation rental.

What sets the novelty folding book lamp apart is its ingenious folding mechanism. With a gentle pull, the "book" unfolds to 360 degrees, revealing special light-transmitting pages. Inside, LED lights emit a soft, warm glow, perfect for reading, meditating, or creating ambience.

Its adjustable brightness lets you control the light intensity by partially opening it. The lamp has an automatic shut-off, saving energy and extending its lifespan.

This lamp is not only a brilliant addition to your home décor but also a unique and thoughtful gift for your loved ones. It brings joy and a touch of magic to any space, making it an ideal present for birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion. Its captivating design, portable nature, adjustable brightness, and safety features make it a must-have for anyone seeking to add a touch of magic and warmth to their living spaces. With this whimsical lamp by your side, every night will be a fairy tale waiting to unfold!

Price: Tk2,200

Where to buy: gadstyle.com 

Features

Light / light shop / book

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

13h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

14h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

13h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May