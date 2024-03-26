Prominent economist Dr Mohammed Farashuddin writes a book on 'Future Actions in Bangladesh's Progress’ 

Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin (far right) at his new books release event. Photo: Courtesy

Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, a prominent economist and chief advisor of East West University, recently published a book entitled "Bangladesh Progress: A Proposed Outline of the National Seven-Year Action Plan".

The book was discussed at a meeting held on Monday 25th March 2024 at the head office of UPL in the capital.

The University Press Limited (UPL) published the book.

During the discussion, Dr Mohammad Farashuddin highlighted money laundering, loan defaulters, and middlemen as the main problems in Bangladesh.

He noted that these issues caused a famine in the seventy-fourth century and continue to result in the smuggling of 7 billion USD out of Bangladesh every year.

As a former government bureaucrat, he had insider knowledge of these issues.

He worked closely with Bangabandhu and was associated with education and teaching.

Therefore, he believed it was essential to discuss these issues in the public sphere.

Distinguished Fellow of CPD, Rounaq Jahan, mentioned that the book was intended for policymakers, but general readers could also benefit from it.

Debt defaulters, which the book discusses, have been a problem since the 1980s, but the government has not taken any action.

Retired Professor and former Vice-Chancellor, Jahangirnagar University's Professor Abul Bayes, highlighted that the author discussed 14 topics in the book.

Inflation was currently a topic of discussion, and the author suggested that government agencies should play an effective role in controlling it. Professor Bayes also noted that if the tax was collected from the big taxpayers, the financial condition of the country would improve significantly.

Mozammel Haque Babu, Managing Director of Ekatar Television Ltd., described the book as a 'guide to good governance'. He emphasized that there was a "sick free market" in the country, and the achievements of all sectors were leaking out, making development unsustainable. Mahrukh Mohiuddin, Managing Director of UPL, also spoke at the event.