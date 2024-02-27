Introducing 'Bhoot Abhidhan' - the first Bangali encyclopedia of ghosts

27 February, 2024, 01:40 pm
Introducing 'Bhoot Abhidhan' - the first Bangali encyclopedia of ghosts

27 February, 2024, 01:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Ghosts" – From the casual banter at social gatherings to the rich tapestry of Bengali art, literature, and culture, weave themselves invisibly through every aspect of our lives. Despite the modern age, a plethora of myths and superstitions surrounding ghosts still persist in rural communities, although many are on the verge of fading into obscurity.

In the vibrant and diverse landscape of Bengal, spirits assume a myriad of forms: from the Brahmin ghost "Brahmadaitya" to the Muslim ghost 'Mamdo', from the unmarried spirits "Pret" and "Petni" to the married woman ghost "Shankhchunni", and from the notorious couple thief ghosts 'Chorachunna' and 'Chorachunni' to the fish-loving ghost "Mechho Bhoot", who holds dear the belief that "fish and rice make a Bengali".

The waterlogged terrains give rise to ghosts such as Hanra, Aleya, and Jotadhari, while even the storms that rage through the region are accompanied by their own ghost, the "Banrul" ghost of the Baisakhi storm. Furthermore, beyond human spirits, there are also ghostly apparitions of cows, like the 'Godana', and owl-like couple ghosts known as "Panchapanchi". Their manifestations are as diverse as the customs and superstitions that surround them.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Despite their prevalence in Bengali folklore, tales, cinema, and literature, there has been a noticeable dearth of comprehensive research on these ethereal beings. Bengali literature has yet to produce a dedicated book or encyclopedia that delves into the myriad species of ghosts that populate its narratives.

Enter "Bhoot Abhidhan" (Bengali Encyclopedia of Ghosts) - a pioneering effort authored by Asinur Reza and published by 'Shobdo' Publication. This groundbreaking volume aims to provide a comprehensive portrayal of the ghosts deeply ingrained in Bengali culture. Within its pages, readers will find exhaustive descriptions of these spectral denizens, accompanied by individual short stories showcasing the tales of prominent ghosts. As the first of its kind in Bengali literature, "Bhoot Abhidhan" promises to be a valuable resource not only for enthusiasts of ghost stories but also for writers, researchers, and educators alike.

The book is currently available at the Amar Ekushe Book Fair at the 'Charulipi' Publications Pavilion No. 36. For those intrigued by the mysterious world of Bengali ghosts, "Bhoot Abhidhan" offers an illuminating journey into the realm of the supernatural.

