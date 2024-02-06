The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

Modern day gaming is not just about instruments and gadgets, you also need comfort and luxury to ensure the best experience. And that luxury starts with nothing other than a comfortable chair for long and relaxed gaming sessions.

In 2024, several top-notch gaming chair brands have captured the attention of enthusiasts worldwide. Here, we pick the three best gaming chairs available in 2024, based on their features, design, and style.

Secretlab

Photo: Collected

Secretlab gaming chairs have garnered widespread acclaim for their combination of comfort, style, and durability, making them a popular choice among gamers and professionals alike. The brand has established itself as a frontrunner in the gaming chair market, and for good reason.

One of the standout features of Secretlab chairs is their ergonomic design. Engineered with long gaming sessions in mind, these chairs provide excellent lumbar support and adjustable features to cater to individual preferences. The inclusion of memory foam in the cushions ensures a comfortable and customised seating experience, moulding to the user's body shape over time.

Durability is a key factor that sets Secretlab chairs apart. Constructed with high-quality materials, these chairs boast a sturdy metal frame and premium leather or fabric upholstery, depending on the model. The robust build not only enhances the chair's longevity, but also contributes to the overall sense of safety and stability, crucial for intense gaming moments.

Secretlab offers a diverse range of designs to suit various tastes, from sleek and minimalist to bold and vibrant. The attention to detail in the stitching and branding adds a touch of sophistication, making these chairs not only functional, but also aesthetically pleasing. Additionally, the availability of different sizes ensures that users can find a chair that fits their body type comfortably.

While the overall feedback for Secretlab gaming chairs is overwhelmingly positive, some users may find the price point relatively high compared to other options in the market. However, the majority of customers say that the investment is justified considering the quality, comfort, and durability offered by these chairs.

Price: Starting from Tk65,000

Where to Buy: Tech Land

Gigabyte Aorus

Photo: Collected

Gigabyte, a well-known name in the gaming industry, has extended its product lineup to include gaming chairs. These products, being part of the brand's gamer exclusive lineup called 'Aorus', are designed to enhance the gaming experience with comfort and style.

The primary feature of Gigabyte gaming chairs is their ergonomic design. The chairs are crafted with a focus on providing optimal support for long gaming sessions. The adjustable lumbar support and headrest ensure that users can customise the chair to their preferred comfort level, reducing the risk of discomfort or fatigue during extended gameplay.

Gigabyte has also paid attention to the materials used in their gaming chairs. Typically, they employ high-quality materials such as PU leather or fabric upholstery, providing a premium feel, while being durable and easy to clean. The construction of the chairs is robust, ensuring stability during intense gaming moments.

Aesthetically, Gigabyte gaming chairs often feature sleek and stylish designs that align with the gaming culture. The incorporation of the Gigabyte logo and subtle branding adds a touch of gamer flair without being overly flamboyant.

Price: Starting from Tk26,000

Where to buy: Tech Land, Startech

Razer

Photo: Collected

Razer is the most renowned and longest running brand for gaming products. That reputation has not declined in the slightest. And after conquering the world of gaming with their laptops and other accessories, they have been offering gaming enthusiasts a lineup of their own gaming chairs. These chairs, designed with the comfort and support needs of gamers in mind, aim to enhance the gaming experience by providing a comfortable and ergonomic seating solution.

The standout features of Razer gaming chairs is their sleek and stylish design. Razer has incorporated its signature black and green colour scheme, creating a visually appealing aesthetic that aligns with the brand's identity. The chairs often feature customisable RGB lighting, adding a dynamic and immersive element to the gaming setup.

In terms of comfort, Razer gaming chairs generally receive positive feedback. They are equipped with features such as adjustable lumbar support, headrest pillows, and multi-directional armrests. The chairs are designed to promote good posture during long gaming sessions, reducing the risk of discomfort and fatigue.

Durability is another key aspect where Razer gaming chairs excel. Constructed with high-quality materials, these chairs are built to withstand the rigours of extended use. The sturdy frame and premium upholstery contribute to a robust build that ensures long-term reliability.

One of the potential drawbacks of Razer gaming chairs, much like Secretlab, is the pricing. As a premium gaming brand, Razer tends to position its products at a higher price point compared to some competitors. However, many users argue that the investment is justified by the quality, comfort, and durability provided by these chairs.

Price: Starting from Tk46,500

Where to buy: Tech Land, Startech