Endangered fishing cat rescued from Gazipur’s Kapasia

The Forest Department rescued a fishing cat, an endangered animal, from Gazipur's Kapasia upazila yesterday (6 May).

The fishing cat was initially captured by locals in the Karihata area of Kapasia and later handed over to Forest Department officials, Sharmin Akhter, Divisional Forest Officer, Wildlife Management & Nature Conservation of Dhaka Division, told The Business Standard.

Two locals suffered injuries while capturing the wild animal after it entered a paddy field in the Pakiyab village.

Local resident Momen Ahmed said, "At around 1:00pm, farmers went to cut paddy in the area farmer Jinnat Ali's land where a day labourer first saw this fishing cat. He then informed the people of the area. Later, 10/15 local residents caught the animal using a fishing net.

"A local resident named Ali Hossain kept the animal captive inside an iron cage. Local residents think there might be more such fishing cats."

"We rescued the fishing cat after being informed. The fishing cat is a medium-sized feline mammal. It will be released in a protected forest," said, Nigar Sultana, Wildlife Inspector, Wildlife Management & Nature Conservation, Dhaka Division.