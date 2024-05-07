Warnings issued against polling irregularities: CEC

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 01:04 pm

Measures have been taken to make sure ministers and MPs cannot interfere on the polling day, he said

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal

All preparations have been taken to hold the first phase of the upazila election tomorrow (8 May) freely and impartially, with warnings issued against any irregularities, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said today (7 May).

"Extensive efforts are being made to prevent undue influence in the local elections. Measures have been taken to make sure the ministers and MPs cannot interfere on the polling day," he said during a press briefing at the Election Building this morning.  

"We will be vigilant on the polling day. We will monitor the overall situation centrally, and immediate actions will be taken if any complaints are received," Awal said.

Elections will be held in 140 out of 495 upazilas in the first phase on Wednesday, with 22 upazilas using electronic voting machines (EVMs). 

Voting will commence at 8am and continue till 4pm.

More to follow…

