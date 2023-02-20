Top gaining stocks of Monday

The volatile session that concluded the Monday trading day with a downward trend had only 14 gainers in the Dhaka Stock Exchange, against 142 losers.

Based on the last trading price, Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund in its effort to keep the top position in the gainers' table saw its unit price soaring by 9.75% to Tk9 apiece.

Bangladesh Lamps stood second with 2.39% gain over the session.

Anlima Yarn gained 1.92%, followed by Olympic Industries, Al-Haj Textile, One Bank, Bata, Orion Pharma, Aamra Technology and Apex Footwear.