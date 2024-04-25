DSE calls for stable policies to bolster stock market

Stocks

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 10:41 pm

Related News

DSE calls for stable policies to bolster stock market

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 10:41 pm
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has urged the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to maintain stable policies, citing that frequent policy changes could disrupt the stock market and discourage investors.

In response to the securities regulator's new directive imposing a 3% daily price decline limit on stocks, the DSE Board of Directors convened a meeting with BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam at the commission's office today.

To address the recent stock market slump following Eid, the BSEC stepped in on Wednesday, implementing a new rule for both Dhaka and Chittagong bourses, limiting daily stock price declines to 3% starting Thursday. This is a significant reduction from the previous 10% limit.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Despite BSEC's policy change in price cap to stop the free fall of stock prices, the DSE's benchmark index, DSEX, plummeted by 60 points on Thursday, accompanied by a decline in the share prices of 76% companies.

146 scrips closed without buyers on Thursday

DSE board members present in the meeting told TBS that they expressed concern that the BSEC's frequent policy changes are hindering market stability, shaking investor confidence and making them anxious. The commission implemented this new rule reportedly without prior consultation with the bourses.

Sources said that the DSE has additionally called for the issuance of IPOs by reputable companies to instil stability in the market. Furthermore, the DSE has proposed an amendment to a clause in one of the commission's directives concerning the transfer of listed companies to the Z category.

During the meeting, the DSE expressed concerns that the directive has significantly pressured the capital market, leading to investor panic. Urgent rectification of the situation was emphasised.

The commission has acknowledged the statements made by the DSE, affirming that these issues would be promptly addressed.

The commission's directive issued on 15 January concerning the transfer of listed companies to the Z category stipulates that any listed company may be reclassified to Z upon approval from the commission for non-compliance with any provision of securities laws, rules, regulations, notifications, orders, directives, or failure to meet continuous listing requirements.

However, in accordance with the directive, approximately 90 companies qualify for downgrading to the Z category. Hence, the DSE has requested the commission to amend the notification.

Top News

DSE / Stock Market / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

8h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

10h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

3h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

2h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

4h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

4h | Videos