Stocks continue to bleed for fifth straight day

Stocks

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 03:25 pm

Representational image/File photo
Representational image/File photo

Stocks continued to plummet for the fifth consecutive day as the DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), experienced a significant downturn today.

Investors remained hesitant to pour funds amid concerns over economic uncertainty arising from tensions in the Middle East.

The DSEX declined 32 points today, settling at 5,663, while the blue-chip index DS30 dropped 2 points to close at 1,982.

Over the past five sessions, the DSEX has recorded a cumulative loss of 211 points.

Among the traded issues, only 75 advanced, 285 declined, and 33 remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the turnover at the DSE fell by 8% to Tk478 crore compared to the previous session.

