DSEX inch up on Sunday

Following the previous trading session, Dhaka bourse on Sunday (27 August) managed to stay afloat in the green as investors were actively buying shares of some specific stocks.

As investor participation increased in the market, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up by 0.28% or 18 points to settle at 6298 points while the turnover at DSE increased by 3.38% to Tk427.49 crore.

DSE Shariah index jumped by 0.38% or 5 points, and DS-30, the blue-chip index, by 0.45% or 9.66 points to 1371 points and 2140 points, respectively.

Eastern Housing was on the top gainer list with a gain of 9.91% to Tk90.9 each, followed by Fu-Wang Foods by 9.66% to Tk36.3 each and Bangladesh Welding Electrodes by 9.25% to Tk24.8 each.

On the last trading session on Thursday (24 August), DSEX inched up by 4.33 points, and turnover stood at Tk413.48 crore.